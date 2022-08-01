...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
“Beneficial insect” is the term we use to describe insects that perform ecosystem services, or services that ultimately benefit us as humans. When we hear this term, we probably think about pollinator insects, which pollinate our natural areas and some of our fruit and vegetable crops. We may also think about natural enemies, which help keep some of our pest insects in check by killing them. There are two main categories of natural enemies: predators and parasitoids. The predator category is pretty straightforward; we are talking about insects that eat other insects. The parasitoid category is generally not talked about as often, but can pack a powerful punch against pest insects.
Parasitism is a little freaky – nature is sometimes stranger than science fiction! Parasitoids are different from parasites; they are similar in that they both feed upon other organisms. Part of the life cycle of a parasitoid, however, is that it kills its host. This is not necessarily true with a parasite. Think about a common parasite, like a tick. A tick can engorge itself on the blood of its host and then fall off, not killing its host. On the other hand, a parasitoid typically develops inside of its host, eating it from the inside out.
There’s a group of flies that are parasitoids of some of our common pest insects. This group is called tachinid flies. Most tachinid flies attack various caterpillars, beetles, and immature beetles (larvae). Some species specialize on sawflies, grasshoppers, and true bugs. There are some cases where a specific species of tachinid fly specializes on a particular species. There is a species of tachinid fly that is a parasitoid of European corn borer, and another species parasitizes adult Japanese beetles, for example.
Tachinid flies vary in their appearance, but are typically large, black, gray, or striped, and hairy. There are over 1300 species of native tachinid flies in North America, and they have different methods for getting into their host’s body. Some species glue their eggs to the outside of other insects. Some lay their eggs on plants that will be consumed by their hosts, and very rarely, they will lay their eggs directly inside the body of their host. Once the eggs hatch, the immature flies (larvae) eat the insides of the host insect. Typically, larvae develop quickly. They take about 4-14 days to develop and emerge from their host, killing it in the process.
Another group of insects that can commonly be parasitoids are certain kinds of wasps. Farmers and gardeners may be familiar with parasitoid wasps, because we often talk about them as natural enemies of aphids or filth flies, for example. It is also relatively common to see hornworms that have what look like grains of white rice on their bodies, which are actually the pupae of parasitoid wasps.
Though this process may seem a little gruesome and morbid, we are talking about free pest control and are seeing the circle of life in motion!
For more information contact Claire LaCanne, local Ag Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.
