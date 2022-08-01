“Beneficial insect” is the term we use to describe insects that perform ecosystem services, or services that ultimately benefit us as humans. When we hear this term, we probably think about pollinator insects, which pollinate our natural areas and some of our fruit and vegetable crops. We may also think about natural enemies, which help keep some of our pest insects in check by killing them. There are two main categories of natural enemies: predators and parasitoids. The predator category is pretty straightforward; we are talking about insects that eat other insects. The parasitoid category is generally not talked about as often, but can pack a powerful punch against pest insects.

For more information contact Claire LaCanne, local Ag Extension educator for Rice and Steele counties, at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.

