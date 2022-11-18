Last month I shared that we had invited the community to come together to review the results of the GAP Analysis that we conducted this past summer. We had an amazing turn out. Individuals from all sectors of our community came together to learn about what our residents need for a greater quality of life in Steele County. For those that were not able to make it, I encourage you to reach out to us so that we can share this information and discuss how you can be a part of developing solutions to the (3) Focus Areas that were identified as most imperative, Affordable Housing, Teen Mental Health and Racial Perceptions, and Racial Division.
The recommendations that were provided to United Way by Cybele Consulting, the organization that conducted the GAP Analysis for us, were robust. We knew when we received the results, that it was going to take our entire community coming together to even start to break these recommendations down into actionable items that would positively impact our community. With a captive audience at the Community Summit, we went to work immediately, breaking out into action teams to start to discuss next steps. We identified the assets that are already available in our community, who our partners in this work are, and began to dig into the recommendations looking for opportunities that we could start working on immediately.
We know that we do not have everyone at the table that should be. Our Action Teams have been tasked with identifying who is missing and inviting them to join us in this work. These teams will be ever evolving as the work that is conducted will inevitably be, so if you are passionate about helping us accomplish the work ahead of us in one (or more) of these focus areas, please contact us and we’ll get you added to the team. All action teams will come together as a whole, again on February 3, 2023, to report on progress, early successes, and any challenges they have experienced. There is a lot of work to be done, will you join us?
Volunteering is one way that you can help make our community a better place for all. Another way to help is to ensure that we have a safety net of programs and services in place to help individuals and families when they need it most. Text GIVEUNITED to 53-555 or Venmo @uwsteelecounty to help strengthen our community and give our neighbors a hand up towards achieving a good quality of life. Filling the Gaps, Addressing the Needs, We’re Your United Way. LIVE UNITED.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.