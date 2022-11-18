Last month I shared that we had invited the community to come together to review the results of the GAP Analysis that we conducted this past summer. We had an amazing turn out. Individuals from all sectors of our community came together to learn about what our residents need for a greater quality of life in Steele County. For those that were not able to make it, I encourage you to reach out to us so that we can share this information and discuss how you can be a part of developing solutions to the (3) Focus Areas that were identified as most imperative, Affordable Housing, Teen Mental Health and Racial Perceptions, and Racial Division.


Annette Duncan is President of United Way of Steele County. She can be reached at 507-455- 1180 or via email by president@unitedwaysteelecounty.org. Our website is www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments