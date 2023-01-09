It’s a new year and a new legislature in St. Paul. Some might say the political rhetoric stays the same. With that said, this year does feel different. There are obvious changes like one-party control of the Governor, House, and Senate. Or the small mountain of cash the government has in surplus right now (the number 18 with 9 zeros after it).


Brad Meier is the president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

