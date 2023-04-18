When the Owatonna community came together 6 years ago to create a plan to address workforce shortages it was simply an idea with limited resources and a theory that this would work.
That plan started with a full-time workforce coordinator whose job was to work with businesses and students in area high schools to connect them for jobs/careers. The mix started to work and partnerships were key. The Chamber, United Way of Steele County, and Workforce Development Inc (WDI) working with businesses and schools came together for this important goal. Multiple large employers partnered to help fund the project. In year one, 70 students worked directly to connect on career exploration.
That was part of the story, combining those numbers with the Made in Owatonna days program, which brings students out to businesses to see and hear about career opportunities locally, and more than 220 students had some connection with a local business. This program was also successful because groups came together including United Way, Junior Achievement, WDI, Owatonna High School, the Chamber, and funding from the Bosch Community Fund.
Next, Owatonna High School (OHS) added a Career Navigator position to support the vision for career pathways and exploration for all students. This vision in the Owatonna School District allowed for more opportunities for students and businesses. Through the Youth Skills Training (YST) program at OHS and the creation of the career pathways curriculum, hundreds of additional students are connecting with a local business.
A couple of years later the legislature approved funding to reopen the Workforce Development Center in the community. This allowed for more resources in the community. Now a bustling Owatonna office, WDI provides support for students, but also adults who need help connecting with careers and job opportunities.
Additionally, Riverland Community College is at the table working side by side with these same partners to create a learn-to-earn model of schooling and work. This plan increases the opportunity for students to learn about the manufacturing industry through the mechatronics program at the high school which then pairs with a higher level of training at Riverland.
Now, we enter the final months of the school year and look forward to students participating in Signing Day to indicate their intention to join the workforce. Hundreds of students will participate in the career fair to find a summer job or a longer-term job. Seventy (70) students will participate in the April Made in Owatonna Day focused on Business administration, technology, hospitality, and marketing. Dozens of students under the age of 18 will be gainfully employed through the YST program. Hundreds will be helped through the WDI office. And new opportunities are being created with Riverland.
More resources in workforce connections have netted businesses and students a positive outcome. It’s imperative that programs like these continue into the future. They give students more ideas and learned skills about what is possible for a career in the Owatonna area and allow employers to tell their story to the potential workforce. It’s also a commitment to training and education as the Learn to Earn model allows for Riverland CC to provide a higher level of learning.