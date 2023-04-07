If you started to hum this title and wonder where it is from, I’ll help you. These are words from George Harrison’s, “Here Comes the Sun”. I think all of the Midwest is ready for the spring-like weather supposedly coming our way. Just in time and PTL!
Perhaps a little fresh air is what is needed to sweep away the hateful and cruel legislation being introduced in so many states. I am speaking specifically about the number of bills that are finding their way into legislatures regarding LGBTQ people and transgender people. Just as CRT (Critical Race Theory) is not being taught in our schools, neither are schools “grooming”, “teaching”, “encouraging” or “subverting” students when it comes to being LGBTQ or transgender. Teachers are doing their best to meet those students where they are and help them survive their school days. School staff know it is not a disease that can be “caught”. Reading about it in a book won’t “make” you gay or trans or “give you ideas”. It won’t “rub off on you” if you hang around with someone who is. LGBTQ and Transgender folk are in no way defective and should not be treated as though they are.
What are we really talking about? Fear. Fear of “other”. Fear of “different.” Fear of the unknown. A twisted sense that somehow this is very dangerous. Nonsense. Poppycock! These are not choices, friends. This IS what IS. So many people when asked, “When did you decide to be heterosexual” say, “I didn’t decide- I just AM!” Hmmmm…. Just so.
Ease up. Back off. Not one of these proposed or passed bills are going to put food in peoples’ mouths, help with their daycare woes, make their house or rent payment, lower inflation, or ease the price of gas. We’re lobbing hate and suspicion at each other because that is what some legislators want us to do. Like a magician’s sleight of hand, we tear each other apart over what we think we see versus what is really there. Stop. Breathe. Now breathe again.
Banning things is futile and harsh. Think prohibition. Think marijuana. Think sex before marriage. Think “You say, ‘Tomato’ and I say, ‘Tomahto’ ”. We don’t have to call the whole thing off! We need to learn to accept our differences and find that, like the Arby’s commercial, “Different is good.” Different is okay. Different is not bad. Different is simply “different”.
I shall step down from my proverbial “soapbox” now and change the subject. In February the Steele County DFL hosted an evening of “Brews and Views” at Foremost Brewery. It was very well attended and enjoyed by all. There is something to be said about sharing ideas over food and drink. In fact, we liked it so much we are going to do it again! Join us on Thursday, April 20, starting at 6:00 p.m. Our goal is to provide a friendly exchange of ideas with like-minded people. We don’t want to argue or convert you. We simply want to talk about current events on a local, state, or federal level. You don’t have to be “learned” or steeped in politics to join us. You know you’ve got opinions! Come share them.
Last, but certainly not least, I would like to invite you to the Owatonna Art Center on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30-11:00. Earth Day. In collaboration with several groups, there will be several activities highlighting things families can do that don’t cost a lot of money and can be enjoyed outdoors. Stayed tuned for more information. Know that it will be creative and fun-and it won’t cost you anything!