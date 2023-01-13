Those of us of a certain age and old TV fans of all ages may be familiar with this show. Officers Toody and Muldoon were police partners who, while rather bungling, somehow managed to muddle around and eventually solve the crime. It aired from 1961-1963.
Some political groups are wondering where the younger voters are- the ones aged 18-34? In the 2022 election in Minnesota the statistics of voting by age percentages were: 69% for ages 18-24, 70% for ages 24-35, 75% for ages 35-44, 82% for ages 45-65, and 78% for those 65+. Percentages for younger voters were a little higher for the 2020 presidential election.
It may be worthwhile to note that voters under the age of 30 preferred Democrats by 28 points. It would be wrong for anyone to assume that younger voters (and GenZ-ers) lean democrat. They do not. Younger voters are more likely to be independent and vote by the issues important to them than to be loyal to a party-they are not joiners! Thus, their allegiance changes with the times. Whether for good or ill, the older you get the more likely you are to vote solely by party. (I always told my elderly mother that I was glad she only had one vote!)
What are voters looking for? Number one, of course, the issues that affect them the most. This time it was a myriad of things: inflation, gas prices, day care, payment of student loans, and abortion. There are also the issues of gun control, the environment, legalizing marijuana, and voting rights. Yes, diverse issues for diverse voters. Younger people who live in metro areas lean Democrat, while younger rural voters lean Republican.
Where exactly am I going with this? I am perplexed as to how to get younger voters (say 18-35) interested in being part of the process. I am not necessarily talking about getting people to sign up and carry a DFL Membership card, or any membership card. I am talking about reaching voters in a face-to-face conversation where ideas can be shared. An opportunity to share issues we are concerned about and influence their vote.
However, when quizzed, a lot of younger voters say they do not want you to knock on their door, call them, email them, or contact them in any way. (Older voters often feel the same way!) What to do?
I have a plan. Our young(er) DFL members have said, “We are boring.” At a recent CD1 meeting a young(er) person spoke up and said we were pretty much “old fogies”. Ouch! Perhaps a more enticing venue for meeting face-to-face? While any organization needs regular meetings, a code of conduct, bylaws, etc. meetings can be pretty ho-hum. I would like to see our Steele County DFL try this: a regular meeting every other month, with the other get-togethers at a venue where one can get food and beverages, have a named topic, a few speakers knowledgeable on that subject, but mostly let people share their concerns, what is important to them, how to get others involved, and how to influence elected officials?
Another important piece of the discussion is to remind one another that we need to tell the truth and that we need to understand that our elected officials are ONE VOTE of many.
They cannot wave a magic wand and pass their legislation. We need to do a better job of contacting officials and letting them know what we want them to get behind. (Or in front of) We must recognize that one group of voters is no nobler, wiser, or better than any other group. But all groups are important and bring value to the table. (Remember- “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu”!)
What say you? Can we get some interest among local voters on issues important to us? Can we attract a variety of ages and ideas? Can we not worry about parties and labels but listen and discern? Can we perhaps muddle around like Toody and Muldoon and solve the mystery?
Please stay tuned for opportunities to do just that, hosted by our local Steele County DFL. We absolutely agree on more than we think we do.
Ideas and stats for this article were taken from “What America’s Politicians Get Wrong About Young Voters” by Christian Paz. Dec. 22,2022.