I will be the first to admit that this is, undoubtedly, my favorite time of the year. I love the holidays. The decorating of the tree, the twinkling of the lights, the glistening of snow-crested trees, and time with family and friends — there is simply nothing like it.
I will also admit that, for me and probably some of you, it’s a busy, exhausting, and fast-paced time of the year as well. Planning meals, wrapping presents, coordinating schedules and so much more. It’s easy to get swept up in the chaos and cut a few corners here and there. Perhaps a few less cookies were baked or Christmas cards were postponed for a year. Ironically, whenever I cut corners during this time of year, it brings me back to those sun drenched hot summer days on the farm.
During those summer days I would stride out the side door of the garage in my tube top and shorts accompanied by a simple pair of flip flops. It was time to mow the lawn which meant hours of uninterrupted “sun time” as the riding lawn mower carried me back and forth over an abundance of open green grass. The preparation for this day was always the same. Load my walkman with a favorite cassette tape, place my Pamida bought circular sponge headphones over my ears and, most importantly; wear as little as possible to avoid any unnecessary tan lines. I could feel the smile on my face and the excitement in my step.
Then, I ran into my Dad. While he prepared the lawnmower, I watched his eyes drift from the blades to my feet. From the gas canister to my feet. It didn’t take much guessing to figure out what was going to come next. In his fatherly tone, he reminded me that it was not safe to get on the riding lawn mower in flip flops. His words were patient, but his eyes told me that he was more concerned for my safety than my tan lines! I needed to return to the house, change my shoes and come back for approval. Since he was in charge of the mower, my choices were limited. I returned to the house, put on my sneakers, sulking the whole way. After the proper footwear was approved I would finally get on the riding mower. I would crank my tunes, lean back in my seat and let the smell of freshly cut grass carry me away.
Carefree and unsupervised, I would “open it up”! Cruising up and down the lawn as fast as the mower would take me. I wouldn’t let up on the speed around the corners so that I could feel the pull from side to side. It was exhilarating. How fast could I go? How quick could I turn the wheel? These times made me shriek with excitement as I cut corners, upping the ante each time.
Then, I ran into my dad. He would shake his head in disappointment as he pointed out the blades of grass, at each corner, that had been missed due to my speed and quick turns. At that moment, those blades of grass meant nothing to me, it was more about the challenge of going faster at each and every turn. Whatever was left behind, was simply left behind. To my dad, however, the corner blades of grass deserved as much time, patience, and recognition as the others.
Once again, there was a lesson from dad … one that hit the surface of understanding, as a child, but when remembered entered into my soul as an adult.
As the speed of my “life” increased and the exhilaration of accomplishments was more deeply felt, what corners had I cut? What blades of grass had I left behind? Were they memories? Were they quiet moments of peace and solitude? Were they times of self-care leading to good health? Perhaps they were all of the above.
During this season of joy and always, let us be cognizant of life’s speed, making sure to take time to comfort, cherish and experience each and every blade …especially those blades on the corners.