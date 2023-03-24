Master Gardeners get asked a lot of questions and we may not always know the answer but for me the first source that I use to find answers is the U of MN Extension website. For those that think that the University of Minnesota is all ‘Row the boat with PJ’ or Goldy Gopher you may not realize that the U of MN is also heavily involved in agricultural sciences along with many other facets of the farming industry. From Honeycrisp Apples and Itasca grapes and the newest perennial grain called Kernza constant research is being conducted. While we know that the campus is a big one but to do this kind of research takes lots of land. To aid in that research the U of MN has ten research facilities, across the state. From as far south as Lamberton and Waseca to the cold north of Grand Rapids and Ely. And all of them are unique as to the research they do.


Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.

