Master Gardeners get asked a lot of questions and we may not always know the answer but for me the first source that I use to find answers is the U of MN Extension website. For those that think that the University of Minnesota is all ‘Row the boat with PJ’ or Goldy Gopher you may not realize that the U of MN is also heavily involved in agricultural sciences along with many other facets of the farming industry. From Honeycrisp Apples and Itasca grapes and the newest perennial grain called Kernza constant research is being conducted. While we know that the campus is a big one but to do this kind of research takes lots of land. To aid in that research the U of MN has ten research facilities, across the state. From as far south as Lamberton and Waseca to the cold north of Grand Rapids and Ely. And all of them are unique as to the research they do.
The two that I will focus on are the Outreach facilities of Grand Rapids and Morris. The West Central site is in Morris and the North Central site is in Grand Rapids. These two facilities conduct research in Agronomy, Cattle, Forests, Wild Rice and Horticulture. In the Horticulture area one of the tests they conduct is on annual flowers. While the varieties they test are not developed by the University of MN it is plant breeders from around the world that send in seeds, vegetative cuttings, and unrooted cuttings to be a part of these prestigious trials. Annuals are grown in hanging baskets, containers or planted directly into landscape beds into the display gardens at each location.
After planting, the plants are then evaluated several times during the growing season using a rating scale of one (1) being poor to five (5) being excellent. And to keep consistent the data is taken by the same individual every time to reduce variability in the scoring. Plants are rated on performance, resistance to insect and diseases, uniqueness, flowering, color, vigor and most importantly hardiness in Zones 3 and 4. Only the highest ratings will gain the Top Ten distinction.
These results are then reported back to the plant breeders which in turn helps them improve their cultivars.
The Top Ten in 2022 from the West Central Outreach Center were Begonia Megawatt Pink Bronze Leaf Improved, Celosia Kelos Candela Pink, Dahlia Labella Maggiore Fun Flame, Lantana Shamrock Peach Improved, Marigold Mary Orange, Petunia Supertunia Mini Vista Midnight, Portulaca Mojave Yellow, Scaevola Albanico Blue, Vinca Mega Flow Orchid, and Zinnia Zydeco Fire.
North Central Outreach Center named these as their Top Ten in 2022; Salvi — Rockin’ Deep Purple 2023, Dianthus interspecific Chiba Improved Auricula Mix, Celosia — Asian Garden, Sunflower — Concert Bell, Petunia x hybrida — SuperCal Premium Sunset Orange, Tradescantia, Proven Accents Purple Queen, Verbena — Vanity, Celosia plumosa – Arrabona Red Bronze Leave, Coleus – Premium Sun Ruby Heart and Osteospermum – Bright Lights Sunset.
This report is also shared with commercial nursery producers and grower associations along with the U of MN Extension and the U of MN Master Gardeners. This in turn allows us to recommend up to date information on cultivars to help your gardens be show stoppers!
Jayne Spooner is a University of Minnesota Master Gardener in Rice County. She lives in Faribault and loves sharing her garden-related thoughts.