There’s a lot of meaning in three little words: In the mood.
Songwriters have set those three words to music. You can hum the song, even if you can’t remember the lyrics. Poets and writers have expressed it in reams.
There’s mood music, mood television, mood paintings and mood fragrances. There have even been mood rings, for heaven’s sake.
There are good moods and bad moods, moods for love and moods for less than love. We can long, desire, hanker, set our jibes and crave. There are two difficulties, as I see it with moods:
When you are not in the mood, some tasks are onerous and you can’t make yourself do them; and sometimes being in the mood just evaporates when you start or half-way through.
Perhaps you are different. I hope you are. But when I’m not in the mood for things I don’t like to do anyway (like ironing), I can’t do them or at least I can’t do them cheerfully.
I believe it’s important to be a cheerful willing worker. It helps to make the time go by quickly and the job seems to be done before you have even started. But being out of the mood for (name a task or chore you really don’t like to do), those 15 or 20 minutes seem more like 15 or 20 years or longer.
Some things can and must be done, despite the mood. What would life be like if people only did their jobs when they felt like it? Not great. Could we happily exist? I doubt it.
I don’t believe dear readers three, that we would be filled with understanding if we went to the store to find it vacant because no one was in the mood to come to work. What if police officers decided not to police? Or if firefighters decided they weren’t in the mood to fight fires. People’s Press readers wouldn’t take kindly to having newspapers because the no one felt like producing it.
Thanks to God’s many kindnesses and a strong work ethic, I loved my job in newspapers and was in the mood most of the time to deal with its demands. Now, I love doing my volunteer jobs and can still learn and grow and am challenged while not in the (paid) work force.
Writing is something that comes easily to me but others must be in the mood to be able to do it. When you work as a journalist, you can’t put off writing because you don’t feel like it. I’m always in the mood to read but the mood evaporates when it comes to chores like cleaning the bathroom, washing windows, ironing, baking, laundry and other necessary jobs and errands.
There are times, I admit, I actually like to do some of these things and then it is fun to see the work completed. And there are times that it’s just a fine idea to read a book and not do the laundry.
And even better, there are people and businesses all throughout our area that can help you get these chores done — and they do it cheerfully or at least I hope they do.