It’s crazy to think that I’ve been writing these columns for a year now. What started as a bit of a challenge, to come up with an idea and write about it, has become something I now look forward to every month. When I take a minute to look back at previous submissions, I realize that I’ve shared some of my perspectives and some about me. To say I was a little bit intimidated would be an understatement — I have learned a lot over the last year.

As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.

