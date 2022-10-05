It’s crazy to think that I’ve been writing these columns for a year now. What started as a bit of a challenge, to come up with an idea and write about it, has become something I now look forward to every month. When I take a minute to look back at previous submissions, I realize that I’ve shared some of my perspectives and some about me. To say I was a little bit intimidated would be an understatement — I have learned a lot over the last year.
We’ve heard it all before: Live each day to the fullest. Give it your all. You can do this. These are just a few things we hear from others for encouragement. Sometimes we fall on hard times, and sometimes we find ourselves in a dark spot. These are those times when it’s essential to reach out for help and guidance.
No matter your position or your age, I believe it’s important to know you’re not perfect, and sometimes you need help. In everyday life, things happen to us that impact us positively and negatively, over which we’ve got no control. Relationships and friendships are all things that we deal with that can have both very positive and very negative impacts on our day and in life. It’s essential to know some will come and go, and some will stay strong for a lifetime. You never know which it will be. I’m no different from most in experiencing the good and the bad of these situations.
I do my best to work through every problem that I have to deal with by using the approach of an open conversation and a can-do attitude. But I’ll be honest, that isn't very easy sometimes. For me, it’s the little things that matter. It’s somebody helping you out when they didn’t need to. It’s a phone call randomly to check-in. Or the opposite — when you don’t hear back from someone for an extended period, or they’re rude to you. I could list scenarios for hours. But I’m sure you all get the point. And we all deal with some devastating situations over time.
I know some of you cannot miss a beat, no matter the problem. Others might need a little downtime to absorb the case and assess their plan. Whichever you are, you are not wrong, nor are you weak. It may feel like you’re broken, but chances are you’re already putting the pieces back together. We all are motivated differently. But I think it’s important in each life situation we find ourselves in to know what exactly it is that motivates us.
It’s OK to be wrong. I can be wrong quite often. Yeah, I said it! Learning to admit that was tough and took some time. I can honestly say I try harder not to make mistakes, therefore not having to admit I was wrong. But you can count on it. It’s that. I’ll make a mistake again soon enough. Owning it, discussing it, and learning from it is the best advice I’ve been given.
To say, "I don’t know." It took some time to utter those words, partly because I always tried to know a little about something. And also because I wanted to be correct. Or find a solution. Who knows exactly. But something I have learned motivates me in my connections with the people in my life. Sometimes you serve a purpose for someone, and sometimes you are someone’s purpose.
As a lifelong Owatonna native, Justin Ohnstad is a proud father to a little girl and licensed realtor. He has a deep passion for all things Owatonna and enjoys dining and exploring what lies within the city. He can be reached at 507-456-5153.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.