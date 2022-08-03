Imagine it’s a hot summer day and that you are sitting on a park bench, and suddenly the sun goes behind the cloud briefly, and at that moment, you feel relief from its intensity. What relief.
Did you notice anything else? Did your mind wander, or did your mood shift? Maybe nothing happened, but for some people, their mind starts ticking. Likely for those people, their minds began beating well before they went to bed throughout the night and from the moment they woke up. I’m no expert; I can only speak to my observations, so here are a few of those.
Do you find yourself ever sitting with your toe tapping or doing some nervous twitch for no apparent reason? Well, I’m doing it right now, tapping my foot as I think about what to write here.
Some might say it’s a curse to be an overthinker. There too, it could be a bit of anxiety at times. I think it’s important to observe people for my job and personal relationships.
What I find is most often affected by overthinking is communication. One person might say “I’ll call you later” and forget to do so because they got busy with work and think nothing of it.
Have an overthinker on the other side of that, and they begin to wonder about a multitude of different things. Oh my gosh, are they OK? Did I say something wrong? Did they forget about me? The list goes on and on.
And then when they do reach out, you overthink it might feel that same relief that you feel when the sun goes behind a cloud. They’ll be a patch of the blue sky soon enough, followed by another cloud. So imagine functioning throughout your day with a range of emotions like that. Some people do and do it very well.
Overthinkers are everywhere. Chances are you encounter someone who overthinks daily. At work, maybe it’s a coworker who is constantly seeking your approval or permission. Maybe it’s a friend who needs you to validate their decisions. Perhaps it’s a spouse or partner that you think is needy, but they want to know what’s going on.
With all of that being said, you should know that most likely the overthinking people in your life have thought about it all already. They understand the following two steps for any process. They probably could be scared about what to do in some situations. I bet there’s a good chance they ran the scenario through their mind, however.
So when you encounter a problem where you think somebody is asking too much of you or might seem a little weird, know that they could be processing so many different thoughts about the most straightforward situation and scheming up a terrible medley of outcomes for something that you don’t even think twice about. So I encourage you to be patient and communicate openly, directly, and regularly with those people, and you might see the best of them yet.
As far as my fellow overthinking people, this is undoubtedly easier said than done. Maybe you try to communicate very clearly and less frequently. Try not to pull your hair out thinking about the “what if”‘s. Let yourself be content with the unknown sometimes. Don’t focus on the things that are outside of your control but focus on your next step, literally your next forward motion. Let your mind settle and be happy for the people in your life.
Now I know this may not catch everybody, or some of your reading this are wondering what in the world I am talking about. But some of you will get it and may even tap your leg as you read it. Settle down, chill out and take a deep breath. You’re on top of it already.