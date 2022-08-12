A week after I first landed in my cubicle at the People's Press, Editor Jeffrey Jackson pulled me aside.
"There is something we have to talk about; the fair is next week," he told me, his kind eyes twinkling with a bit of mischievousness I couldn't yet pinpoint in my new mentor.
"Oh, I love fairs," I exclaimed, sincerely, but also trying to show I was a can-do employee. I always have had an affinity for fairs, whether it be my tiny hometown county fair, where I, once upon a time, was brave enough to compete in the pageant (third place!), or the Great Minnesota Get Together. I love the people, the music, the food, the atmosphere.
"No," Jeffrey laughed, not in a mean way, but in a he-knows-something-I-don't-but-I-think-I'm-about-to-find-out way. "This is like something you've never experienced."
This is how I was, as both myself and many people at the Steele County Free Fair have since referred to, "baptized by fair."
My former editor was right, the SCFF is like nothing I've ever experienced. I was there for hours every day, chasing down hard working volunteers, deep-fried foods on a stick, charming game attendants, and 4-H kids covered in hay and dripping with pride.
I was exhausted, but I was also exhilarated.
Never before had I been to such a celebration, filled with people who simply wanted to hang on to those last precious moments of summer quickly slipping past us. But more than anything, they wanted to be together.
The SCFF introduced me to hallmarks of Owatonna, the people who really let you know what this place is all about and what you can expect from the community.
It was there I met the iconic late Sharon Stark with her vibrant red shoes that purposefully picked up on the red stitching of her fair shirt. I befriended the ray of sunshine that was the late Jim Gleason, who only had to meet you once to make you feel like you were now the most important person in the world.
I was first introduced to Todd "the Voice of Owatonna" Hale on the fairgrounds, and he continues to be a bright spot in my week when he stops down at the office to drop of his tidbits of history for the paper.
The fair exposed me to the pillar that is the United Way of Steele County, the force that is Husky football, and the power that is Owatonna's musical talent.
Today, no matter where I am, if I see my fair friends, like Sharon Klein, Scott Kozelka, Dan Deml, Wayne Steele or any of the wonderful staff and directors I've had the opportunity to meet through the SCFF, we always greet each other with hugs and smiles.
Because at the root of it all, that is what the fair — and Owatonna — is all about. We're in this together, through the good and hard times alike, but always with a smile. And the fair is where I learned that I am a part of that, too, and that they are happy that I am.
Five years later, as I prepare for another week covering the SCFF for our readers, I have now taken on the responsibility that was once belonged to Jeffrey and the editors before him. I look around at those who have never before been to the Steele County Free Fair, and I let them know:
"This is like something you've never experienced."