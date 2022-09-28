Passing student loan debt on to taxpayers is irresponsible and nothing more than an expensive pandering scheme for votes. It’s an over-reach by a president who has already proven himself incompetent in so many ways.
This $430 billion dollar bribe to the younger generation places an exclamation point on the divisive agenda of this radical, socialist train wreck currently occupying the White House.
Have you seen the billboards offering a $20,000 signing bonus for those who want to serve in the military? There’s your free college. Have you seen any meaningful effort to reduce the expense of college tuition or fees for everyone? Is there funding set aside to promote the trades as an alternative? Have you seen an expectation for those who receive the bailout to pay back the gesture with in-kind volunteer hours in their state or local community?
Biden is using the same approach with his loan forgiveness that he did with the “imbecilic” Afghanistan withdrawal. Make a unilateral decision based on contrary advice or no advice, and without a clear plan, claim success in the middle of the mass confusion created by the half-baked idea, and find no fault or accountability in the complete failure of the operation.
I believe in most cases, Biden just wants to say he’s doing something that someone else thought was a good idea. Or he’s sticking to his standard operating procedure of divide and prosper.
And he’s out of touch with most Americans' priorities. He’s allocated billions to fight climate change by providing rebates for windows and electric cars but does nothing to help the 1/3rd of the country in severe drought, the 1/3rd that is experiencing severe flooding and undrinkable water, or the doomed power grid in California. Did you know Social Security has promised to pay nearly $500 billion more in 2025 than it will collect in taxes? And most 401k’s have been devalued by 15-17% or more in the last two years.
Don’t get me started on the hundreds of thousands illegal immigrants, criminals, and Fentanyl mules, invading the United States from the south. According to Biden and Harris, the border is secure. Unfortunately for taxpayers, each illegal immigrant is being paid $8000 a year, multiplied by an estimated 4 million by the end of Biden’s first term = $32 billion a year.
It’s clear in Biden’s mind that student loan forgiveness is what we all care about. It’s more important than the groceries and other household expenses that total over $430 more a month. It’s more important than the lack of mental health resources for our veterans and schools. It’s more important than the 300+ a day dying from fentanyl overdoses, and out of control crime. And it’s certainly more important than the severe divide we have in this country.
Will America ever wake up from the nightmare of Biden’s bailouts? I guess we’ll see in November. Until then, hold on to your wallet and stash away some spending money for your grandkids, since they won’t have any of their own after paying for all this.