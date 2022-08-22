Robin Starr

The Steele County Fair has come to an end which many of us see as a signal to change coming our way. The fair puts an exclamation point on a beautiful summer and sets the tone for the new season and new beginnings to come in the fall. Community Pathways, just like many of the families we serve, are preparing for a new school year to start in just a few short weeks. This means increases in members coming to Unique Finds in search of school supplies and backpacks for their children headed back to school.

Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.

