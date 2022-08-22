The Steele County Fair has come to an end which many of us see as a signal to change coming our way. The fair puts an exclamation point on a beautiful summer and sets the tone for the new season and new beginnings to come in the fall. Community Pathways, just like many of the families we serve, are preparing for a new school year to start in just a few short weeks. This means increases in members coming to Unique Finds in search of school supplies and backpacks for their children headed back to school.
The Owatonna Truck Club has organized a School Supply Drive in partnership with Hy-Vee of Owatonna to bring in much needed donations for the new year. The event is set for this coming Friday, August 26 from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to help, please bring your donations to the front of the Hy-Vee store located at 1620 S Cedar Ave in Owatonna. All school supplies are needed, and no donation is too small. Community Pathways is very grateful to the Owatonna Truck Club and Hy-Vee for their hard work and continued support of our programs and the Community of Steele County.
With the new season coming, continued changes are happening at Community Pathways. We have enjoyed the many members sharing our new space in The Marketplace, and construction has moved to the renovation of the older portion of our building. This second phase will be giving a face-lift and much needed space changes to our thrift store, Unique Finds. The team from Mohs has been outstanding in their craftsmanship and helping us to provide an updated and welcoming space for our families and members to shop. Unique Finds will be moving back to its home location when construction is complete in the next couple of months. Until then, we are still open during our regular hours just across the lot from the new building and next door to the VFW.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.
