As our Public Works crews prepare for winter weather, we want to remind everyone in town about the parking restrictions that will be in effect Nov. 15 through March 31. During this period, street parking is allowed on alternating sides of the street every night between 12:01 a.m. and noon, regardless of the weather. On even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with even-numbered addresses. On odd-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with odd-numbered addresses.


QR code parking map app.png

Sean Murphy is the Assistant City Engineer at the City of Owatonna. He can be reached at (507) 774-7306 or sean.murphy@ci.owatonna.mn.us.

