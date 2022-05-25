Here in my town in Arizona we have a local weekly paper called the Independent. It has a lot of news about activities going on, what clubs are active and who thinks what about whatever. Recently there was a library section about an author I was unfamiliar with named Marc Cameron. He is an action writer in the genre of the Jack Reacher series. I discovered he has a good plot line with short chapters and each one ending with you biting your nails as he carries you along to solve the puzzling predicament he had left you with in the previous chapter. Argh! One of those authors that has me reading far into the night.
The thing that interested me was that he was coming to speak in our town. Now we do have authors come talk frequently. Some are residents as apparently older adults are likely to write books. We also have more well known authors who have discovered Arizona as a retirement home and keep on writing. Most of these authors have not prompted me to listen to them and, frankly, they are not always very good speakers. Stick to the written word, I would advise.
Being a mystery lover, I decided to go to my Libby library app and see what I could find by Mr. Cameron. I not only found several of his books, but a couple were available so I could read them before the scheduled meet and greet. He isn’t going down as a Hemingway but he can turn a phrase so that it grabs you and he knows his stuff. Mr. Cameron has been a uniformed police officer, horse patrol officer and detective before working in the US Marshall’s Service and serving in many positions with the Fugitive Task Force from Alaska to Manhattan, Canada to Mexico. When he writes about guns, he has an intimate knowledge of their worth and usefulness. He is familiar with criminals of every type and it certainly helps the stories.
The books I read first were from his Jericho Quinn series of adventures. Quinn is a a revered terrorist fighter out to save our world. Jericho has friends (all superbly talented, of course) and family. He has personal problems which make him relatable if perhaps his fighting talents are a little over the top. Oh, and he gets hurt, beaten up and fights through it all. How can you beat that. Plus all that, the good guys win to fight another day.
Mr. Cameron lives in Alaska and that is where his Arliss Cutter series is based with story ideas gleaned from his days in the US Marshall’s service. He turned out to be an excellent speaker, full of stories about his 20 years of trying to get published while gathering lots of plot ideas in real time. I bought his first book in the Cutter series, “Cold Snap”, and am looking forward to more. If you like fast moving, sometimes bloody, mysteries, give him a try.