Research has shown that negative emotions are more powerful than positive emotions. Most athletes will say their emotions surrounding a defeat last longer and are felt more strongly than their feelings about winning. Three Good Things is a positive psychology exercise where one reflects on good things or blessings that have happened throughout the day. In this time of civil arrest, divisive politics and the fatigue of COVID, reflecting on our blessings may be time well spent.
In the spirit of trying to think more positively and with Thanksgiving approaching, I want to reflect on the blessings of being a mother. I felt a deep calling to be a mom and indeed, when your baby smiles at you the first time, it is so rewarding. Those days with little kids are long gone, but even with older kids, there are still so many positive benefits to having children. Having several children, those blessings are multiplied.
Autumn has similarities to parenting. The work seems to never be done. Just when you think you have all the leaves raked up, one tree, that has been holding onto its leaves like a kid with a fistful of M & Ms, will drop all of them overnight creating a mess in the yard. This was the case one recent morning. With a forecast of snow, I woke up my son and gave him the great news that he has an opportunity to work outside. Some of my children like outdoor chores. What I mean by that is they really loathe all chores, but chores outside are the lesser of two evils.
My son didn’t exactly spring from the bed. He skipped the whole exuberant “Good morning Mom who I adore and love deeply,” greeting. “Buddy, you got to get on those leaves right away because it might snow this afternoon,” I was pleased to inform him. “Great, when can I start?” I think is what he mumbled as he trudged upstairs to down a bowl of cereal. “Mom, did you run over one of the neighbors’ pets? Someone obviously dumped all these leaves in our yard just to make my life miserable.” After filling up 6-8 bags of leaves, I reminded him to go up in the attic and get the snow shovels. He responded with the same enthusiasm that many of us felt during this year’s election season. “I’m sorry that you also have to shovel today, but It’s 2020 so you really should have seen it coming.”
Of course, shoveling and raking aren’t the only crappy jobs that moms can delegate to their children. I am so thankful to have children who are more than qualified to vacuum and wash the car. Scraping paint is a universally well-loved childhood chore. A few years ago, we had to redo some of the landscaping around the house. The kids helped me dig out all the decorative rock which were covered with 20 years of dirt and grime. We wore out several pairs of leather gloves. Interestingly, none of them have indicated any interest in paleontology or archaeology since those special, memorable days.
A few weeks ago, I found a mouse speeding across a shelf in the garage. Likely if there is one, there are more. I doubt they received the memo on the whole social distancing thing. I formed an impromptu family task force. We debated sticky traps or the traditional snap mouse traps. I didn’t like the idea of having to bludgeon an animal to death, so we went with the traditional. However, I am more fearful of setting mouse traps than the actual mice. I am terrified that I will lose a finger and forever be called Stub by my kids and possibly others. I recruited one of the boys to set the traps. After catching a couple mice, we had a spirited discussion about if it was environmentally friendly if we toss the traps in the dumpster rather than extricate the demised mouse from the trap and recycle them, the trap, not the mouse. A consensus was reached that we could throw the traps without feeling shame. I am so appreciative to have children to share my guilt. I am so grateful that a civil democratic process still can exist in this country.
Of course, there are many other perks associated with parenthood. There is the whole $2000 child tax credit, which really is a financial windfall, given that it costs roughly $200,000 to raise a child to the age of 17. Kids also function as a good excuse. “My house is a mess because I live with children.” “My car is a disaster because of the kids. You might want to take that lollipop stick off your bottom, and also that gum.” “I can’t make it to the Tupperware party, the kids have a concert, a game, the flu, school conference, meeting, etc.”
I am very thankful for children because they make us better people by making us less selfish. Babies are generally quite thoughtless. They don’t think twice about keeping their mother up for hours on end and sometimes rub it in by being cheerful at 2 AM. Babies have been known to spit up or leak out of their diaper soiling your dress as you walk into a wedding. They cry regardless of who is around or what is happening, but we love them anyway.
As my children grew, I developed skills I never even knew I needed. I learned to tune out screaming and arguing, which was often in the background. I could easily read a book in the middle of a NASCAR race. I have honed my cooking skills because I live with critics more severe than Gordon Ramsey. “Mom, your banana bread isn’t as good as Grandma’s” “This is too spicy.” “This is too salty.” “Too dry.” “Too wet.” I don’t know what I would make that would be “too wet” but I am sure I have. It was probably soup.
I developed an exceptional immune system during my years of motherhood. For one thing, my kids have exposed me to all kinds of bugs, but the other is my body knows I cannot be out of service for any length of time. I am generally allowed to be sick for 24 hours. One time I had a cold for six hours. It is a legitimate concern that when laid up; I would still get asked “Do we have any more peanut butter.” “I need you to sign this form.” “Can I get a ride to the soccer game?” “We have more mice in the garage.” “Can you make me a grilled cheese.”
Perhaps if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that in this crazy life we all need a diversion. It could be sports, gardening or trying fancy beers. I am so thankful that for me it’s my kids.