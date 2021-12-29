I write this column with extreme sadness as I look back at the cherished years that I knew and fished with Len Schreiber on his beloved Lake Miltona in Alexandria. Len passed away a week and a half ago at the age of 92. Until the hour of his death, Len looked forward to this next summer when I and my sons would travel to Alexandria and spend a couple of days fishing on Lake Miltona.
Let me take you back to the late sixties when I first met Len. He was the manager of the Owatonna Red Owl store located at the corner of Main and Elm which was located just a few doors down from our duplex on Main Street. Len’s dream at the time was to run his own grocery store. He found a store for sale in Graceville, Minnesota which he eventually purchased. The Schreiber family moved to Graceville where he operated the store for several years. His life-long dream, however, was to own and run his own resort, specifically on Lake Miltona which was an hour’s drive from Graceville. Len got word of a resort on that very lake that had been foreclosed on. Viking Bay Resort on the east side of the lake eventually came into the ownership of the Schreiber family. Len moved his family to the home at the resort, which had no reservations for the following summer.
This is where the friendship between Len and Evie Schreiber and me and Mary began. Len was an avid outdoorsman, who spent countless hours fishing on Lake Miltona. He learned all of the areas on the lake where the elusive walleyes hung out. The lake was well known for its walleye fishing. I had learned of Len’s fishing expertise and did several radio shows with him about catching walleyes.
Radio help
When Len assumed ownership of Viking Bay there was not a guest booked for the next summer. I suggested that he come down to Owatonna to talk about the lodge on the radio and remain at the station to visit with potential guests for the next summer. It worked! Len appeared on our Party Line show to talk about Lake Miltona. After the show, he took calls from listeners and nearly filled the summer with Owatonna guests. Many of them repeated coming for family vacations year after year. Len always credited our KRFO listeners with giving him the “jump start” he needed.
Frog runs
Len had another idea to familiarize walleye fisherman with the great fishing on Miltona. He created what he called the “Frog Run” which took place the last weekend of September and the first weekend of October. He would offer two days of fishing, which he would guide, lodging for two nights and all meals plus a boat for a ridiculous low price. Len’s wife Ev and the Schreiber daughters did the cooking for the entire camp, three meals a day. We again promoted the Frog Runs on the radio. Len again appeared on our Party Line show to talk about the weekends. It didn’t take long and Len booked two weekends with Owatonna area fishermen. All we hoped for was decent weather. We had a few weekends when at least one of the days brought a fierce wind out of the northwest making it tough for boats to be launched from his dock. I remember Len literally moving boats by trailer to the west side of the lake where the water was calm allowing fishermen to get out on the lake. He was a great host. Again, the Frog Runs were designed to acquaint fishermen with the lodge and the lake and resulted in quite a number of participants booking family vacations for the next summer.
A fishing legend
The Hale family vacationed at Viking Bay for a number of years. Len and I went out on the lake every evening. His reputation followed him and other fishermen in the lodge would follow us out to the sand bars where the walleyes were. I remember we had one boatload of fishermen who nearly dropped their anchor in the rear of our boat! When we didn’t find walleyes and moved to another spot, other boats around us would slowly creep toward our boat to fish in the same area as Len.
Changes on the lake
Things have changed on Lake Miltona. In 2018 and 2019 my boys and I went up to the lake in late September to fish walleyes. We met Len who lived in Alexandria with the intentions of having a fish fry with the walleyes we caught. It’s a good thing that Len had some walleye fillets in his freezer because we never caught a fish either year. Len was disappointed and blamed the influx of zebra mussels for the poor fishing. He would always say, “The walleyes are there. They’ve gone deep. They’re just hard to find.” Well, we never found them for two years!
I’ll miss Len. I always enjoyed calling him and we would talk fishing and what was happening on Lake Miltona. On his last days Len would still talk about another fishing trip this next fall. On our last trip, Len’s son, Paul, had to help him in the boat and it was getting harder and harder for him to get around. He never let his age interfere with his love of fishing.
Funeral services are being held today in Alexandria.
Bill Conway dies
I remember the days when Billy Conway was a hockey star with the Owatonna Indians. He equaled the talent of other Owatonna players such as Dan Boeke, Mark Kristo, Pete McEnaney and others. Billy passed away from cancer this past week at age 65. He was a drummer and his work with the revered Nineties group Morphine blended jazz, blues, and rock into a critically acclaimed amalgam. Rolling Stone magazine quoted Billy’s bandmate Jeffrey Foucault who said, “Billy Conway was one of the best drummers America produced in the second half of the twentieth century.”
I met Billy several years ago when he brought his band to his home town to play for the Thursday night concert in Central Park. We had a long visit reminiscing about his hockey days in Owatonna. Assistant coach Bill Ryden remembered Billy, saying he was one of the smartest hockey players he had ever coached.
New Year’s Day dive
The Owatonna Diving Club will hold their New Year’s Day dive this Saturday, January 1, at 1 p.m. at the quarry pond on North Cedar. The public is invited to come and watch the dives.
Joke of the week
Buddy and his wife Edna went to the state fair every year. Every year Buddy would say, “I’d like to ride in that helicopter.” Edna always replied, “I know, Buddy but that helicopter ride is fifty bucks and fifty bucks is fifty bucks.”
One year Buddy and Edna went to the fair and Buddy said, “Edna, I’m 85 years old. If I don’t ride in that helicopter, I might never get the chance.” To this, Edna replied, “Buddy, that ride is fifty bucks and fifty bucks is fifty bucks.” The pilot overheard the couple and said, “Folks, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll take you both for a ride. If you can stay quiet for the entire ride and don’t say a word, I won’t charge you a penny. But if you say one word, it’s fifty bucks.”
Buddy and Edna agreed and up they went. The pilot did all kinds of fancy maneuvers, but not a word was heard. He did his daredevil tricks over and over again, but still not a word. When they landed, the pilot turned to Buddy; and said, “By golly, I did everything I could to get you to yell out, but you didn’t. I’m impressed! Buddy replied, “Well, to tell you the truth, I almost said something when Edna fell out, but you know, fifty bucks is fifty bucks!”