This famous quote taken from “A Tale of Two Cities” by Charles Dickens has been used many times in our history. We may all agree that this phrase provides a perfect description of our current times. We are faced with many daily reminders of the pandemic, political divisions, social unrest and more. Yet we are also finding ways to spend time creatively with those we love, we are discovering new ways to provide education to our kids and we may spend more time learning from self-reflection.
The results of our two levy requests on the November ballot offer another example of Dickens’ quote. We were very happy that voters approved renewing our existing levy - which provides critical funds for operating our schools and supporting our staff. We were also terribly disappointed that voters did not approve increasing that levy. Our hope was that by combining budget cuts with a phased-in operating levy increase, our community would recognize this as a shared approach to solving our financial challenges. Unfortunately, that was not the case.
Because the levy increase was not approved, we now need to identify an additional $2 million in budget cuts for next school year. These cuts will result in class size increases through teacher and staff layoffs, with cuts to other areas likely as well. And the cuts will be on top of $2.5 million already cut for last year and this year. We are grateful for the renewal - but now we need to determine why the community did not approve a levy increase, as this loss will have a big impact on our future financial planning. We welcome any insights community members may have on this split vote.
On the national level, we are near the end of a very contentious presidential election season, with final votes cast and results being tabulated. Regardless of who is elected President, some of us will be happy and some of us will not. It’s the unfortunate reality of our divided nation at this point in our history.
Whatever the outcome, we must remember these things:
● We are all humans, deserving of respect and dignity.
● Our children are watching and listening. What we say and do matters.
● The safety and well-being of all Owatonna Public Schools students is our number one priority.
Regardless of the outcome of the election, words and actions that are racist, sexist, or generally toxic to the fabric of our country are not acceptable - especially in our schools. Even remarks made in jest can be misunderstood and hurtful, making it even more difficult for us to come together as a nation. Our students may have questions, which we need to answer in as neutral, educational and comforting a way as possible. Our students will be our future leaders, and it’s up to all of us to provide them with the opportunity to learn and grow without fear.
If you are a parent concerned with how to talk with your children about the election results, please contact me (jelstad@isd761.org, 507-444-8601) and I can share a resource from the National Association of School Psychologists that may help. Even those without children may find some of these suggestions valuable.
Thank you for helping provide a safe environment for everyone in the Owatonna community following this election. We have amazing students, we are all in this together, and we are #OwatonnaProud.