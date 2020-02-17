On Feb. 11, state lawmakers returned to the Capitol for the start of the 2020 legislative session.
As usual, we’ll have much to accomplish. Here are a few likely areas we will be addressing.
This summer, Minnesotans were frustrated with the endless news of chaos, misspending, and mismanagement at the Department of Human Services. Moving forward, we will be pushing for an independent forensic audit of DHS - an idea endorsed by Governor Walz - that will weed out even more waste and fraud, along with potential restructuring.
In December, state economists projected Minnesota to see a $1.3 billion budget surplus for the remainder of the current budget cycle. Basically, the state has this excess because it has collected more tax dollars than the budget needed.
If we were to use these dollars for new programs, we then commit Minnesotans to ongoing expenses. So in my opinion, we should prioritize these one-time dollars for tax relief for Minnesota families this session. House Republicans will fight to eliminate the unfair tax on Social Security for our seniors and will oppose any tax hikes put forward by Gov. Walz and Democrats. There's no reason to raise taxes when government is fully-funded and our state has a massive surplus.
We’re also going to be looking for ways to improve public safety. Chances are you’ve seen recent news reports regarding the shenanigans taking place on our light rails system. Crime was at an all-time high on the trains in 2019, and there's been a spike in assaults, robberies, and murders in the Metro area.
With countless area residents using light rail to take in things like a Twins game when making a trip to the Twin Cities, this goes beyond being a Metro Area problem. Minnesotans should not have to worry about their safety when using public transportation. Our goal will be to support law enforcement and look at policies to reduce crime and keep Minnesotans safe in all communities in the weeks ahead
By the end of session, there is a strong likelihood that lawmakers will have approved a capital investment proposal. Also known as the bonding bill, a capital investment proposal will fund needed construction projects across the State by borrowing money at low interest rates.
As always, please contact me if you have questions, comments, or concerns. Reach me by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn or call my office at 651-296-5368. I look forward to hearing from you!