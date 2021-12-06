The recent article in the Press regarding the removal of the sediment surrounding the Morehouse Dam prompted providing some additional background information to our community. Much has changed since the dam project was completed and a growing number of area residents probably have little or no recollection of the background behind the project.
Once the city announced the intention to remove the existing dam structure in 2002, a group of concerned citizens met to discuss forming an alternative plan. Those early meetings led to the creation of the Dam Preservation Corporation, a group focused with the responsibility of creating a vision that would maintain the visual impact of cascading water, meet strict MN DNR expectations as well as gather the support of the then City Council. We knew we were faced with tremendous engineering and financial challenges, not to mention gaining the support of area residents.
It’s important to understand that without some type of dam structure, the Straight River in the Morehouse Park area would be merely a small, weed and insect infested stream during most of the year. Nothing even close to what Owatonna had taken for granted and enjoyed for over 125 years. The Morehouse Dam was an iconic fixture in the history of Owatonna. It had been a contributing part of our local history in providing recreational opportunities as well as power for a number of commercial grain milling ventures, even to what has eventually led to the modern-day Malt-O-Meal.
We quickly learned that while the then Council did not support our initiative, there was overwhelming support from the community to preserve this important historical icon. We quickly understood that with hard work and a little creativity, we had an opportunity to help raise the funds necessary for this project.
The DPC engaged the services of Barr Engineering, located in the Twin Cities, because of its relationship with the DNR as well as waterway expertise. Its staff had a history of successful projects that we felt would help create a plan that could meet all expectations.
The question was what would a new dam look like? And how would it meet the expectations of all parties? Our first accomplishment was to help elect an alderman who was favorable to the project. Then, with majority support from local government, we had a firm foundation to move forward with design and fundraising activities. What the average person cannot appreciate is how unique the final design configuration is. The DPC consulted with a similar group located in Kent, Ohio, regarding how it created a structure known as a fountain dam. We borrowed the fountain pool concept and worked with Barr Engineering to create the final configuration for DNR review. The final design still provided a visually-pleasing cascading water fall from the fountain pool along with the required rapids path for fish, and that so critically important turtle path as parts of the river bypass. The truth is there are only a very small number of fountain dams located in North America, making our Morehouse Dam a very unique and valued treasure.
The recent article infers that Barr Engineering lacked the ability to eliminate the sediment buildup. Barr did advise both the DNR and DPC there would be sediment buildup, but the rationale was a major rain event would flush the accumulated sediment downstream; at least that’s what the existing software suggested. All parties, including the city of Owatonna, agreed to the final design configuration. The DNR still advocated the dam to be removed, but lacked the authority to stop our project. The DNR never embraced the project with open and objective arms. Our fundraising efforts engaged both the local community as well as those people who had grown up in Owatonna and then migrated to other parts of our country. The financial support came in small and large amounts, from private citizens to local businesses. Integral to this effort was a grant from the Owatonna Foundation to construct a walking bridge over the structure to connect a bike path as well as provide aesthetic appearance to complete the project. The financial support for keeping a dam structure in Owatonna was overwhelming and fueled our enthusiasm to see the project to completion.
Fifteen years later, we know the Barr design does allow a buildup of sediment and that it needs to be periodically removed. The DPC met with Barr several years ago to discuss a practical solution to the problem. We were then advised new software had since been developed which could make the necessary corrections. Before the Dam project was completed, the city required DPC to provide $30,000 to fund a trust for future structural requirements. That initial investment had grown considerably and DPC suggested it be used to fund the engineering redesign process. The city did not agree to our request. An updated design would have then initiated a new capital campaign to fund the necessary construction costs. They were then estimated to be $100,000. Could a practical solution be realized to minimize or eliminate sediment buildup? The answer is yes. Could the money be raised today to fund those changes? I believe the answer still to be a guarded yes.
The Morehouse Dam is just like your home or automobile. It requires periodic maintenance to keep it functional and aesthetically pleasing. Nothing in life lasts forever or is totally maintenance free. I find it satisfying that a project that had to overcome so much opposition is now considered by its residents to be an important and proud landmark. It is a unique part of what helps make our community itself unique. If the design changes are not deemed important enough for consideration and eventual completion, then I also believe it is a shame to allow the sediment to buildup and not perform the necessary, periodic maintenance in a timely manner.
One final thought … Working with DPC provided me with an experience that can never be duplicated. I was given the unique opportunity to work with some fantastic and very dedicated individuals. People like Dr. John Schoen, Doug Meyer, Harold McGregor, Chad & Steve Lange, Harvey & Sharon West and Dr. Jim McEnaney. Many who are now with us only in spirit. I feel privileged to be able to drive past the Morehouse Dam and say to myself that I was indeed fortunate to be a small part that made it all possible.