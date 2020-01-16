“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
This is a quote from the Paul Newman movie, Cool Hand Luke. We will not discuss the movie but will dwell a bit on the communicating part. When Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president he took to the radio waves on Sunday evenings with what he called “fireside chats.” These were his favorite way to communicate and were very much looked forward to and enjoyed by my parents. This was a much classier approach than the current tweets and twitters of the current White House occupant.
Allow us to look back to the days of FDR, if you will. My memories, as spotty as they are, do include our first telephone. Actually it wasn’t our phone; it was at the Hewitt farm a half mile north of our house. We rarely made use of it but it was good to know it was there.
My mom and her siblings had their own system or staying in touch. They called it the “hand clasp,” as I recall, and it consisted of the written word made into several copies with the use of light tissue sheets and carbon paper. Postage was three cents in the USA and I think four cents to and from Canada.
All or most all living creatures have the ability to share items of interest with one another. With some it can be with sound while with others is can be done with odors and the sense of smell. Beavers and muskrats are known to share concerns by slapping their tails on the surface of the water. Depending of the season for such things, wild deer, antelope and moose have a method of sharing the best time to co-mingle so as to extend the size of their various specie group.
If you have ever watched the robins meandering through the lawns in the spring of the year you would have to know their sense of hearing is very acute. It is hard to believe they can actually hear an earthworm wiggling through the earth beneath their feet.
Let us get back to people, though.
Drawings and symbols have been located in ancient buildings, caves and such places. The written word has been found as well having been credited to the work of ancient monks preserving the Bible in written form. It would seem, however, that most news and thoughts were conveyed verbally rather than in writing.
Johann Gutenberg did his part with his printing press but that was done fairly recently being only about 600 years ago. It was about another 400 years more before Sam Morse got the telegraph to finally be able to convey the news in a more rapid way.
They say time flies but it was another couple hundred years before Alexander G. Bell got one of his telephones to work and it didn’t work very well until Tommy Edison tinkered with it a bit.
On the subject of time flying, it was only another century before Martin Cooper from Motorola was satisfied with his cell phone in 1973.
When I delved into the world of real estate back in the 1970s, my first broker was John Pegg with VIP Real Estate. John was a forward-thinking type of individual, so quite naturally we had to have a Motorola phone to have in our cars. We had just one of them and had to share. It was about the size of a shoebox or a four-slice toaster. As I recall the range was quite limited in that to call the office from Blooming Prairie we needed to be on the north side of town.
As limited as it was, however, we were quite impressed when whatever we were working on at the time gave us first dibs on this fantastic device.
It goes without saying that the 50-some years since has seen vast changes and improvements in the world of cell phones. The one I carry in my shirt pocket is by no means the most up-to-date version but it has the capabilities to do much more than I am capable of using or understanding. The blessings and/or the curses of the matter include the fact I can’t leave home without it.
I am somewhat limited in that I only have three charging cords. As ridiculous as it may sound it has gotten to the point one is expected to have the darn thing on the bedside table next to one’s bed and I don’t have a charger there. It is not my intent to have such a creature but cell phones can be had to look like wrist watches, pocket pens and probably ear rings or tie tacks.
I doubt very much if our old friend Alex Bell had something like this in mind when he started messing around with his telephone idea.