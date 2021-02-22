To the editor:
In the wake of COVID-19, creating economic growth, good-paying jobs, and vitality in our community has become more important than ever. Here in Owatonna, we know the best of our town is local, from our Main Street businesses to our neighbors. As we begin to pick up the pieces that COVID-19 related devastation has brought to our state, we need to preserve the tools we have to do so.
Since 2010, the bipartisan-supported Minnesota State Historic Tax Credit has served the state in countless ways. The tax credit has put over $3.5 billion into Minnesota’s economy, created over 18,650 jobs, and touches 97% of industries. In greater Minnesota specifically, the tax credit has shown large returns, where projects have generated up to $16 for the state for every $1 of tax credit spent.
This year, that economic development program will end if the Minnesota legislature does not vote to extend the tax credit. With the loss of that program, we will be in danger of losing a proven economic development program when we need it most. Without this tool, we will lose the opportunity to rebuild our local economy and create well-paid jobs. As importantly, we will lose the visible threads of our community’s history. Projects like Foremost Brewing Cooperative and Pillsbury College Prep Boarding School would not have been possible without the historic tax credit.
There are few other tools that have shown as high a reinvestment in Minnesota’s economy. This investment offers dividends in local jobs, an enhanced tax base, and preservation of our valued history. Indirect impacts are achieved as well, with an estimated combined $106 million output in Minnesota’s economy in 2018. Simply put, the tax credit is not just about preserving historic buildings but revitalizing communities through creating jobs and setting the foundation for Minnesota to thrive in the future.
If ensuring investment in greater Minnesota jobs and infrastructure matters to you, please contact Sen. John Jasinski to thank him for supporting SF 685, and contact Rep. John Petersburg to encourage him to support HF 724.
Matt Gillard
Owatonna