To the editor:
Due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus we all find ourselves responding to unique challenges. It is important to us as an organization that cares deeply about the people in our region to prioritize the health and safety of our community, especially those most vulnerable to the virus.
For the safety and well-being of our employees, clients, and community, many of our staff are working remotely and travel for work will be limited until April 14. Our office will remain open for business Monday through Thursday during this time, but meetings will be structured as phone or video calls. We will then reassess the situation based on current Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines.
We have also made the decision to postpone our April Sprout! events in Winona, New Ulm and Faribault. We do plan to reschedule these events, so please look for more information from us down the road.
As always, we are here to serve you, and we will continue working on our projects that serve the region during this time. Our staff are available during regular work hours, not including Fridays, until April 14 (see our staff page for contact information). Our Paint the Town Grants and Early Literacy Grants are still open. We will also continue to share positive stories about the great things our partners are doing to make this region vibrant.
This is an unprecedented situation and we are doing our best to make decisions with the information we have. Thank you for your understanding as we continue to serve this region.
Tim Penny
President/CEO
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation
Owatonna