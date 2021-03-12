"Everything in life has its own time. There is time to celebrate and there is time to mourn. This is the time for reflection and transformation. Let us look within and change into what we ought to be." — Aaron Saul
Celebrate IWD
Each year on March 8, a few folk celebrate the movement that has focused on women’s rights.
It was the Socialist Party of American that organized the original Women’s Day. It took place on Feb. 28, 1909 in New York. The idea came from the mind of Theresa Malkiel. In 1910 the International Socialist Women’s Conference encouraged the development of an annual Women’s Day celebration. In almost every country where women supported the idea, they were fighting for equal rights, the right to vote and the right to hold public office.
In March 8, 1917 female textile workers in Petrograd, Russia began to demonstrate. On that same date women in St. Petersburg went on strike. They demanded the end of World War I, an end to food shortages and the end of czarism. It was called a day for “Bread and Peace”. The eighth of March became a national holiday in Soviet Russia - women in Soviet Russia had won their battle for suffrage.
The United Nations began celebrating IWD in 1975. In 1977 this international body invited her members to designate March 8 as the UN Day for the rights of women and for the hope of world peace. For some it became a public holiday. Some countries totally ignored it. In a few places it was a day of protest while in other locales it was a day that celebrated achievements of women (women like Mary Katherine Goddard and Olive Ann Beech).
President Ronald Reagan in March of 1987 proclaimed March to be “Women’s History Month”. In his proclamation he wrote, “Women have fought for moral and social reform and have taken part in and led many great social and political movements of our land. Women have founded many of our philanthropic, cultural, educational, and charitable institutions. Women have served our Nation with valor and distinction during wartime…”
On Feb. 28, 2018 President Trump released a proclamation designating March as Women’s History Month. Please search for that document and read it (Google - “President Donald J. Trump proclaims March 2018 as Women’s History Month”.)
The International Men’s Day is celebrated on Nov. 19.
Celebrate DST
Some have incorrectly stated that it was Benjamin Franklin who suggested the use of daylight saving time. True, it was Franklin who had said, “Early to bed, and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” Back in the 1780s someone suggested in an anonymous (it could have been B. Franklin) letter that the public be awakened at sunrise by the ringing of church bells and the firing of cannons.
DST has been encouraged by many on the assumption that it would reduce energy costs. Most research indicates that this assumption might be inaccurate or at least highly exaggerated.
In 1895 George Hudson (a New Zealand entomologist) proposed the idea of daylight saving time. His original proposal called for a two-hour shift.
In 1905 it was a golfer who promoted the idea of daylight saving time in England. William Willett was frustrated by his knowledge that many Londoners were wasting summer days by sleeping late in the morning. An avid golfer he disliked having to have darkness shorten his rounds. His proposal became the first daylight saving bill to be discussed by the House of Commons (Feb. 12, 1908).
The first city in the world to enact DST was Port Arthur, Ontario, Canada on July 1, 1908.
In the United States the first DST bill appeared in the House of Representatives in May of 1909.
The first nationwide implementation was in 1916 in Germany, Austria and Hungary. During the energy crisis of the 1970s many nations made the decision to use daylight saving time.
A 1984 Fortune magazine article suggested that a seven-week extension of DST would increase golf industry revenues $200 million to $300 million (estimation provided by the National Golf Foundation).
Celebrate St. Patrick
Most of what we know about St. Patrick comes from what is believed to be an autobiography. He was born in Roman Britain (385). His father was a deacon in the church. His grandfather was a priest in the church. At 16 he was kidnapped. He became a slave in Ireland. For six years he worked as a shepherd.
After escaping and returning home, he became a priest. He returned to Ireland to work among the pagans seeking to convert them to Christianity. He spent the remainder of his life in Ireland. He died in 461 at the age of 76.
The first St. Patrick’s Day parade in North American was on March 17, 1762. Irish soldiers serving in the English or British military marched in New York City.
Supposedly, there are 34.7 million U.S. residents with Irish ancestry. This means that 34.7 is more than seven times the population of Ireland itself.
According to U.S. Census calculations, German is the largest most frequently reported ancestry in the United States and Irish is the second most frequently reported ancestry. In the 2000 census, there were 46,500,000 Americans who claimed German ancestry and 33,000,000 Americans who claimed Irish ancestry. In that “USA Today story, on the front page – Aug. 23, 2001 seven nationalities, there were too few Scandinavians to be listed. In the 2010 census Minnesotans listed their ancestry as being 37.9 % German, 32.1% Scandinavian (including all the Nordic countries) and 11.7% Irish.
Signing off…
Indoors or out, no one relaxes in March, that month of wind and taxes, the wind will presently disappear, the taxes last us all the year. — Ogden Nash