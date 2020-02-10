One of the many deficiencies in our world today is the lack of ethics. Personal ethics used to be taught to us by religious institutions, our parents, and often, our teachers. Because not many of these methods are consistent and reliable in today's chaotic world, the standards by which we live and treat each other have gone down. Consequently, unethical behavior is becoming more blatant, and often, the norm.
Most of us have heard about Wall Street stockbroker, Bernard Madoff, and his illegal Ponzi scheme. He is personally responsible for stealing millions of dollars from hard-working people. There are many other examples: What about a company not disclosing the carcinogenic nature of a weed killer resulting in thousands of people dying of cancer? What about altering research papers to make it look like the outcome was favorable to the drug company rather than unfavorable? What about cheating on an exam in school? What about lying to parents, friends, or spouse? All of these are illustrative of unethical behavior. The good news is that there is a method you can use to evaluate an action you wish to take, and it is called “The 4-Way Test."
The Rotary Club adopted this guide to help members decide if something was ethical or not. The test is promoted throughout the Rotary International world but is offered free and open to all people to use.
The 4-way test of the things we think say or do:
1. Is it the Truth?
2. Is it Fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build Goodwill and Better Friendships?
4. Will it be Beneficial to all concerned?
I want to focus on the second question, "Is it Fair to all concerned." The word "fair" doesn't mean justified or equal. Today we whine, "Why won't you let me do what I want?" We don't want to be "fair" unless it benefits us at someone else's expense.
Let's say that you and your friend decide to buy a large pizza. You have $6, and your friend has $4. What is the "fair" way to split it up?
Option 1: use the basis of proportionality – you contributed more money, so you should get six slices, and your friend gets four slices.
Option 2: The strict egalitarianism method - each gets five slices.
Option 3: Consider wealth. Perhaps your friend doesn’t have as much money for non-essential items like pizza; therefore, your friend should get six slices, and you take four.
Politicians will often say something like this: "We want the rich to pay their fair share!" They aren't suggesting that the rich pay the same as everyone else; they want the rich to pay more than everyone else. Thus, the politician penalizes the rich person for having more money. If you agree with this use of "fairness," then you are telling the world how decent you are without having to contribute any of your wealth. Let someone else pay for it. That's fair?
The only fair way to find out the proper way to split up the pizza is to find out how much people will pay for their slice. That would leave the Wall Street stockbroker with a larger slice than the pizza baker. "But," you say, "The pizza baker makes delicious pizzas, and the stockbroker only makes money for himself." You must think the pizza baker should make more money than the stockbroker. Maybe I think the snowplow driver should make more than a Hollywood movie star. We all have different preferences, but how is "fair" applied to this situation?
If we find out how much others are willing to pay for a service, then we know what it is truly worth. A very pure form of the marketplace is an auction. How much will someone pay for a painting that grandma thought was worth thousands? That's what the market does. We decide what goods and services we want. Then we go to the marketplace and find out what others are willing to spend for the service we seek.
The free market is the only place that everyone has the same rights. It doesn't ask abstractly what someone else deserves. The marketplace tests how much work we will exchange for a product or service. If you look at other economic systems in the world, the free market is unique. It ignors accidents of birth, social class, or financial rewards allocated by favoritism.
The free market does not care who is paying for the service because everyone’s money is the same. Now that is fair!