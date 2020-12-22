To the editor:
In recent weeks, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen to become the leading cause of death in the U.S. — above heart disease and cancer. Does this make you sad? Angry? I am both sad and angry about the number of deaths and the effect that COVID-19 has on the lives of our friends and neighbors.
Health care providers and hospitals are stressed to the max across the country. Even with a vaccine CDC Director Robert Redfield has said, "December and January and February are going to be rough times… the most difficult in the public-health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that’s going to be put on our health-care system.” Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed and warned that the country’s death toll could double.
Meanwhile Americans are suffering, whether having been personally infected by the virus or affected by job and income loss with inability to pay bills and care for themselves and their families. Much of the support that Congress and states agreed on in the spring are gone or soon will be. Congress has delayed providing new relief to those in need. I believe that we must have at least $1,200 direct cash assistance (or, "survival checks") for every adult and $500 for every dependent. Also there should be no time reduction for unemployment insurance benefits as a false tradeoff for direct cash assistance.
If you agree, please contact Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Sens. Amy Klobucher and Tina Smith urging their support to pass robust COVID relief legislation ASAP.
Elizabeth Gilthvedt, OD
Owatonna