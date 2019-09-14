We listened.
Since May 14’s narrow defeat of a request to fund a new Owatonna High School, your superintendent, your school administrators and local school board have actively engaged the community. You had a lot to say regarding the recent bond referendum. Here’s what you said.
There is a need
The vast majority of those we heard from — through listening sessions, surveys and in conversations — agree that our current high school is lacking. It is nearly 100 years old, it does not have the building security we want for our students, it requires increasingly expensive maintenance, some parts are nearly unusable and it does not have the kind of learning spaces students need today.
Cost was too high
The November ballot requests $104 million for a new high school, compared to $116 million that was requested in May. In order to reduce the cost, the proposed building has been reduced by 40,000 square feet. This includes reducing the number and size of some classrooms, as well as reducing the gym size from five courts to four. Our current student population at Owatonna High School is just over 1,500 students and will grow to approximately 1,600 students over the next ten years. The new size meets the current and foreseeable future needs of our student population for the next ten years — while allowing us to add classrooms if, and when, our student population increases.
In addition, a donor has stepped up to buy the land needed for the new school, which further reduced the total cost. And to be transparent and fiscally responsible, we had the cost of the new plan reviewed by Kraus-Anderson, a well-respected construction firm based in Minnesota. Kraus-Anderson confirmed the budget created for the proposed High School is accurate.
Tax impact was too high
No one relishes the notion of property taxes increasing. But we recognize it is a fact of living in our country and it is the ONLY method available to public schools to raise funds of this size. While the state provides some funding for ongoing maintenance, those dollars are wholly insufficient to allow for the building of new space.
• The tax impact has been reduced from $23 per month to just over $16 per month. This is due to the total cost being reduced, as well as our ability to lengthen the bond repayment period — much as homeowners do when determining their preferred mortgage payment.
• The MN legislature passed the Ag2School tax credit that will significantly reduce the tax impact on agricultural land owners. While ag land owners currently receive a 40% tax credit on property taxes for school bonds, this tax credit will increase to 70% by 2023. This tax reduction on ag land is available on both new and existing bonds. The net result is that ag land owners will pay less per acre if this referendum passes than they did in 2017 without it!
Reuse of the current high school
Some were concerned about what would happen to the existing high school if a new high school was approved. For November, a second question has been added to the ballot, specifically requesting an additional $8 million to repurpose portions of the existing building. Question two can only be approved if question one passes. The tax impact of this question is $1.42/month on a home valued at $175,000.
If Q2 is approved, the community would be involved in determining the best utilization and re-purposing of the current Owatonna High School for district and/or community use. Portions of the existing building are particularly suited to this, namely:
• The “C Plaza” (the NW portion of the building). This space could house the District Offices and other district staff, allowing the sale of two existing buildings: the current district office on Bridge Street and our facility on Rose Street.
• The current Ag Building could be repurposed to house the District maintenance facilities, including garage space for vehicles and lawn equipment as well as office and maintenance work space.
• Other areas of the building may be suitable for district and/or community usage such as the auditorium, gymnasium, tennis courts and field spaces. It will be incumbent upon the task force to consider all costs, as ongoing maintenance will continue to be an expense of the Owatonna School District
If question two does not pass, most of the current high school would be demolished because the district can not afford to maintain or renovate it.
Cost of renovation vs. building new
This analysis was discussed extensively by the Community Task Force on Facilities in the fall of 2018. It was this analysis that led to their recommendation for a new high school. In addition, the Board undertook further review of the cost of a renovation to the existing high school that would create the learning spaces we envision for our students: one designed to accommodate hands-on learning of the trades, collaborative spaces to enable students to learn and work as they will be expected to work in their careers and futures, and a space designed to deliver the best education for our students.
Costs to renovate the existing building were confirmed by Kraus-Anderson Construction and totaled $99.3 million. Net cost to taxpayers to build new is $104 million after recognizing the business partner gifts. The difference between these numbers is relatively small. Thus, the Board believes the wisest use of taxpayer dollars is to invest in new construction versus renovation of old spaces.
What will we get for our money
We also heard that people were interested in where the new high school would be built, and what would be included. We are actively seeking land — with the purchase price covered by a donor — and hope to have that determined before Election Day. We also have a list of what’s included on the referendum website (owatonnaproud.org) and some conceptual drawings of what some spaces could look like.
The bottom line:
• We reduced the cost.
• We reduced the tax impact.
• We offer an opportunity to reuse the current high school.
• We re-analyzed renovation vs. new.
• We are seeking land and have information about what would be included.
Your local Owatonna School Board takes their responsibility very seriously. We are entrusted to act on behalf of and in the best interest of our students. We are returning to you after May’s narrow defeat because the educational needs of our students have not changed.
We listened to your feedback, and we responded. Please visit www.owatonnaproud.org for additional important facts from the Owatonna School District, or contact any of us with your questions. And then make an informed vote on Nov. 5.