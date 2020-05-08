To the editor:
I read headline after headline highlighting the fantastic efforts by the University of Minnesota to combat the spread of COVID-19. During this pandemic, we are seeing the direct benefit of having a thriving public research institution in our state. Through joint efforts with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota is leading the way to expand access to testing for Minnesotans. The University of Minnesota is demonstrating its value to lead us out of this pandemic, and it has the capability to lead us after it, too.
As Minnesota emerges from this crisis, economic stimulus will be critical. Lawmakers in St. Paul can provide statewide economic stimulus through investments in public bonding projects. These are infrastructure construction projects that can put shovels in the ground and workers back on site. The University of Minnesota already has an efficient and established process for getting started on these projects promptly. Many of their bonding projects will begin construction within 6 months of authorization. The University of Minnesota ought to be a prioritized recipient of state bonding dollars, as their projects can quickly put Minnesotans back to work.
An investment in the University of Minnesota is an investment in Minnesotans. Our community in Owatonna and the surrounding area benefits from the multitudes of graduates educated across their campuses. UMN Extension is active in our community and offers a helping hand to our local economy. We are seeing the benefits of the top-tier research efforts from their many ranked programs. We are seeing this now more than ever, as the U of M succeeds, so does Minnesota.
Thomas Kuntz, mayor
Owatonna