The saying goes “fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” That saying certainly fits with my experiences and observations following the previous failed school ballot and the rush to a new vote in the same year.
Following the failed referendum in May, I had a chance to meet with Superintendent Jeff Elstad and to attend the first community “listening” session. I’m really not sure who the school board was listening to in arriving at their current decision. It doesn’t mesh with the things I heard while at that session. Perhaps the other two sessions were vastly different and I missed them.
I spent my time at the first session going from topic to topic listening to what people were saying about those individual areas of concern. The most populated areas of concern at that meeting were taxes/costs, distrust of and lack of communication with the school board, and what to do with the existing structure. One gentleman at the cost table said that he preferred having a choice on the ballot. If he had been given maybe 3 options to choose from, he might have voted yes to one of those already. He was being honest about why he voted as he did and was hopeful that a better choice might be given in order to gain his support. I would call him one of the many who weren’t looking to vote “yes” or “no” automatically.
Many spoke of having more specific plans put forth before the money was granted. They were concerned that without a specific plan, costs could go over or under and wondered what then. Others questioned why similar communities could build similar facilities for less.
One gentleman from the original task force, at the communicating with the public table, lamented that the community needed to know how hard the committee had worked. My reaction was “why?” and still is. It was a volunteer position. And, as far as I can see, if the committee had done a thorough job, we would have multiple scenarios from which to choose rather than them making our choice for us. Research can always yield multiple options.
Following my last article on the school referendum vote, I was invited to meet with Superintendent Elstad. There were those who suggested I was wasting my time, that he really wasn’t interested in listening or having a real conversation. Rather than being automatically against something because of my distrust, however, I really did want to be a part of a possible win-win solution. I wanted to give conversation and participation a try, rather than remaining a skeptic.
At our meeting, which was just after the initial community listening session, we discussed my impressions of the listening session. We discussed that he wasn’t sure how they were going to move forward, but that a new task force needed to include some of the “no” voters to build a better consensus. He asked if there were such a group, would I like to be a part of it. We discussed career pathways and where the idea came from. We discussed the fact that drugs can be easily purchased in the halls of the high school. (The police chief is also aware of this fact and yet there seems to be no solution. Really?) I left the meeting feeling like there was hope that the powers that be were really going to listen and hear this time.
Fast forward 2 months to the present. For all of you who suggested that I was being naïve in thinking that the school authority would listen (you know who you are), please be kind with your “I told you so’s”. Aside from that I am curious as to what possessed the school board to think that another vote was a good idea. There wasn’t even any discussion, just a blanket unanimous decision. Why waste your time on listening sessions when you weren’t going to listen?
Magically, the recent research poll found that higher taxes was the reason people voted no and that if they had a less costly solution, they would vote yes. How convenient that there was another solution ready to go. Options, like the gentleman at the listening session suggested. But don’t give the options to the voters, make sure you control the options for them, so apparently you can get what you want. And how wonderful and convenient that there is suddenly free land to go along with the proposal! But still no concrete plan. (Another topic at the “listening” sessions).
One of the largest areas of concern and discussion at the listening session was distrust and lack of transparency by the school board. It equaled the concern about taxes and costs. And yet, it’s lucky for us that we had a research company ready to dismiss that as no concern at all. Our only concern as voters is taxes. All those other nuances boil down to that. Perhaps I will always be the odd one out, but my original vote had nothing to do with taxes and more with distrust. Lies of omission are still lies to me. Manipulating the truth is still deceitful.
Of course, you can always say that at our meeting, the superintendent really didn’t know that they were going to rush another vote through as soon as possible. He said he really didn’t know how they were going to move forward, so that could excuse the impression I got that the school district would go back to the drawing board and endeavor to create community compromise instead of division.
So, I can say that I honestly tried to join in creating an atmosphere of conversation instead of saying that it can’t be done. Going beyond my own mistrust to take a chance in case I was mistaken. And while I was completely honest in my actions, I will not regret having tried despite the lack of honesty in others.
There was a post on social media about the disrespect that was being given the community by the school board in rushing into another vote. He is absolutely right. Of course, now the bashing can begin that there is just another one of those dissenters. Because, according to the school district, if you’re against the vote presented, you’re against the kids. No choice. No conversation (at least not one in which anyone was actually listening). I tried. I already know how I’ll vote. And I won’t be fooled a second time.