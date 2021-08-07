To the editor:
On July 19, Republican Candidate for Minnesota Attorney General Doug Wardlow presented his views in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Library. He stated he would focus on three issues: law and order, Big Tech and election integrity.
He stated our current attorney general, Keith Ellison, is doing nothing about human trafficking in Minnesota and he would take politics out of the Attorney General’s Office. When he ran in 2018 for attorney general, he stated if he won the first thing he would do was fire 42 Democratic lawyers in the attorney general’s office and replace them with Republicans. He stated he would not take public political financing which limits the amount a candidate can raise when running for office. Doug admitted to committing campaign finance violations in 2018 and was fined $46,000. I wonder what outside sources Doug is counting on to finance this campaign.
Doug stated if we had an honest media in this state people would be aware of the extreme left-wing agenda and that Big Tech is impinging on free speech and doing the bidding of the government. I guess Doug believes media should be obligated to share whatever a person says no matter how outrageous or how full of lies their comments may be.
Doug also stated we need to get to the bottom of what happened in the past election similar to what is currently being done in Arizona. He also stated the League of Women Voters is a leftist group. Speaking to the people present he stated we have logic and truth on our side.
After he was done speaking, I asked how many people actually believed there was widespread election fraud, to which the majority of people present indicated they did believe that. A person present suggested I go to frankspeech.com because on the dates of Aug. 10-12 the proof of election fraud in the 2020 election will be presented. I did go to the site and found out the site's main speaker is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow man. I encourage readers to go to this site yourselves and see what logic and truth is being presented and then decide for yourselves.
Philip Heim
Medford