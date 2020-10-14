'Tis that time of the season for all good folks to vote on whether to give the school more money.
We are being asked to extend the current operating levy. The Owatonna school district keeps telling us how they are stewards of the money that we provide them. With the following examples, I have to ask if the school district is good stewards or merely padding their wallet to perform more giveaways.
I’d like to talk about that stewardship. Seems that we are continually not being given the whole story.
Property owners in Owatonna recently received a tax increase to support the school building bond that passed last spring. In addition to this increase, property taxes increased an extra 50% of the bond increase to pay for maintenance. During the bond vote, we were told on a repetitive basis that there was no additional maintenance money available for our old buildings. Yet the school district was totally aware that, per state law, they could increase our property taxes anytime they wanted.
Several years ago we authorized approximately $78 million to upgrade the middle school and perform much needed maintenance on our elementary schools. As the money was eventually spent, the school district decided to spend $4 million on new furniture and $3 million was used to purchase new desks for the students. Superintendent Jeff Elstad explained that we wanted to ensure that all students have the same types of desks. Sadly, a few of the desks were donated to a few worthwhile causes that were eligible to receive this equipment. The balance of the student equipment was hauled out to the dump. We have no argument with replacing worn out furniture and equipment. Unfortunately, the old equipment was hauled out with the construction waste during various building upgrades. NONE of this equipment was offered to the community to purchase. Mr. Elstad stated that it would have cost about $80,000 to hire an auctioneer. Seems like a cheap price for $3 million worth of furniture. A fixed price on an old desk would have eliminated the need for an auctioneer.
The last levy included an annual inflation factor in the referendum. The bond this year also includes an annual inflation factor. In addition to that, the Owatonna School Board has an additional question asking for even more money to operate, after promising the public that the new high school would cost no extra money to operate.
One of the costs that the district must pay in 2019-2020 is the annual premium for health care for teachers and staff. To be fair, teachers have to pay half of any increase for the 2020-2021 school year. For teachers, the school board pays the full cost of health insurance for single teachers, and up to $20,000 a year for their dependents. These individuals have a $2,600 (single) and $5,300 (family) deductible, with NO copay if they use in network facilities. I am confident that the citizens of this community would salivate at the opportunity to have this kind of health insurance coverage.
As for the most recent bond, Krause-Anderson confirmed the quote that Wold Architectures provided to the school district. The community was told repetitively that their prior participation was no guarantee that these companies would be involved in the new high school when contracts were let. Coincidently Wold and Krause-Anderson were selected to be the architectural and general management contracts. When I talked to Facilities Director Bob Olson, he explained that Krause-Anderson was not the lowest bid, but rather a subjective evaluation was made to chose the general management company.