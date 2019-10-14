To the editor:
Before President Trump’s rally, I heard an individual on the radio saying he and his wife had gotten a room in downtown Minneapolis and were going to the rally to see the “God, King, Emperor” for themselves. Don’t think they were disappointed. Trump put on quite a show! For me, it was like watching a barroom bully ranting and the crowd laughing along and enjoying being entertained.
He went on to call political opponents various names. He mentioned the media “is so bad for our country,” but then went on to praise Fox News. He talked about the Democrats’ “brazen attempt to overthrow our government. These are bad people … We are in a struggle for democracy against radical socialists.”
He doesn’t believe the Emolument Clause applies to him and that he has the right to ask foreign governments to investigate a political opponent. I think it is apparent from his actions that he believes laws don’t apply to him since he is president.
He called Rep. Omar an “American-hating socialist” and said, “You have a bad mayor, Minneapolis; he’s rotten” — opinions, but not proven facts.
He went on to say, “Where else can you have as much fun than at a Trump rally?” and “Isn’t it so much better when I go off script?”
He went on to misstate facts about the economy, health care and veterans. As he continued to carry on, the cameras panned to Vice President Pence and his entourage. I think their expressions were a combination of shock, embarrassment and amusement.
This is the man who wants to lead our country for another four years? I think we can do better.
Phil Heim
Medford