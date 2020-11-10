Thanksgiving and Christmas are going to be vastly different this year. It will be more important than ever to capture the celebration photographically so that friends and relatives who are not there can appreciate the festivities.
The most crucial step to better photography is to take the photo in the first place. Most of us will be using our smartphone to capture the moment. The camera does not work very well in your pocket or purse. Take the picture!
With any camera, you have a choice between landscape or portrait orientation. It seems more natural to use portrait mode with your smartphone and landscape mode with a DSLR. Try and use landscape mode more with your phone. The portrait mode is great for a portrait, but a group shot or something with more than one individual is better with landscape mode. Think about it — your television is in continuous landscape orientation. Just be sure your finger is not covering part of the lens when you use this mode.
Do you have the gridlines activated on your screen? Most smartphones and DSLR cameras allow you to select one or more different photo grids. Grid choices come from the settings section of the smartphone. I prefer the grid that looks like a tic-tac-toe game. This grid helps you keep your photo level. I see so many photos on social media that are not level, and it ruins the composition. Yes, sometimes, it is OK not to have a level photo, but that is rare. If you are taking a family group shot, for heaven’s sake, make sure that the picture is level! Another good thing about the grid is that where the vertical and horizontal lines intersect is an artistic interest point that your eye naturally goes to. (Rule of thirds.) So, experiment by taking some of your photos with the subject centered on one of the grid intersections, and the image will be more enjoyable.
The crucial compositional point is that you should shoot your photograph from the viewpoint of your subject. The camera should always be at the level of the subject’s eyes. Do not aim the camera down from your perspective at the subject. It distorts their body and is not attractive. When I was a portrait photographer, I always was at their level and focused on the eyes of my subject
Do you remember the grid I mentioned? Well, if you are photographing a human subject, you are shooting at the proper height if you can run a horizontal line from the bottom of the nose to the bottom of the ear lobe. The grid is convenient to check this. Yes, there are reasons to violate this rule, but learn how to follow the rule first.
Did you know that on most smartphones, you can touch the screen to tell the camera where the focus should be? This trick can also alter the exposure to be better for the subject. You can often drag your finger up and down at this point to lighten or darken the photo. It gives your phone more information so it can deliver a better photograph. Try it!
Suppose you want to take a family photo, and the couch is sitting in front of the window. Red alert! The camera may expose for the window, and your group becomes a silhouette. You could close the curtains. If the curtains are diffusing the light but not blocking it, then you will need to turn up the lights in the room. The “flash” setting might help, but it is generally too weak to make much of a difference. Touch your finger on the screen where the people are. This action will tell your camera that this is the subject. The window area will probably turn white, but the group is appropriately exposed. Today’s smartphones have exceptional low light capabilities so be sure to experiment with some of your settings while taking the group photos.
Enjoy the holidays and share your photos with your friends!