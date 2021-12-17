With the recent snowfall, my bird feeders are a busy place in my yard.
I filled my feeders knowing snow was in the forecast along with the cold weather. Since I have no flowers to look at, I so enjoy watching the birds. This month of December our thoughts turn to gifts and giving. So I thought, what a great gift I can give to the wildlife in my yard? I might have bought a couple of bags of upgraded bird seed with lots of goodies in the mix, a few blocks of suet and some peanuts for a special treat for the birds. I also noticed a few deer tracks in the snow, so I know they visit during the night.
There are homemade treats for the wildlife you can make at home. Pinecones lathered in peanut butter then rolled in birdseed provide a very simple food source. A ribbon or piece of yarn provides a hanger to hang them in your trees. Strings of popcorn are also a treat for our feathered friends. Suet balls or cakes can also be made at home very simply. As you are doing your holiday baking, make some treats for your outside friends.
We have gifts for our outdoor friends taken care of, so how about gifts for all my gardening friends?
In the spirit of the giving season, my husband loves Christmas. Our lists are all on his computer and he begins to request ideas very early in the season from our family. I struggle to come up with good ideas for him. I always forget about gardening items, since we are not out in the yard. How soon we forget! So this year I am trying to be better. So if this sounds like you I am going to provide some ideas for the gardeners in your life.
Do you need some new hoses or spray nozzles? How about garden gloves— who doesn’t need them? New tools? I am asking for a hori-hori knife — I had him stumped with that one; he had never heard of it. I love books, so gardening books are always on my list. Gift certificates to a favorite garden center— those are always welcome in the spring when we start buying things for the new growing season. Seed catalogs will soon be hitting our mailboxes, if they have not already. Perhaps order seeds that your gardener has on their list.
Have you all been to the Arboretum in Chaska? If not, it is a trip you need to take. A membership to the Arboretum is also another great idea — you can go many times throughout the year. There is always something new to see and learn about.
I hope I have given you some good ideas for not only our feathered friends, but also that gardener in your life. May the spirit of giving warm your heart this holiday season.
Happy holidays to everyone.