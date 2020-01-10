In early December, state economists released their annual state budget forecast. The budget forecast helps inform lawmakers of the state’s financial footing as they make preparations for the 2020 legislative session.
This year’s forecast shows the state to have a projected $1.3 billion budget surplus for the remainder of the 2020-21 budget cycle. According to experts, a better than expected close to the last biennium, an improved revenue forecast, and a small decrease in estimated spending helped create the billion-plus forecasted surplus.
In addition, the surplus allows the state to completely fill our rainy day fund. This means Minnesota now has $2.359 billion available the next time we face an economic downturn.
It is always good news to be facing a budget surplus as opposed to a deficit. The state and national economies have continued to be strong thanks in large part to tax relief at the state and federal levels, notably House Republican tax relief legislation that was passed in St. Paul in 2017. State economists even went so far as to say that the data proves out that tax cuts generate economic growth.
With our budget reserves completely filled, it will be the job of the legislature to determine how the state’s budget surplus should be utilized.
As for myself, I believe that we should do everything we can to return the surplus back to hardworking Minnesotans through additional tax relief. An idea to consider would be senior citizen tax relief, specifically eliminating the state law that forces income taxation of Social Security benefits. Other possibilities include reducing healthcare taxes, reductions in income tax, and more.
Given news of the surplus, at least one thing should be crystal clear—now is not the time to expand government spending with new programs. For too long, government has grown at an exponential rate; demanding more and more taxes from citizens, while producing less and less return on their “investment”. Minnesotans deserve an efficient, effective, and component state government that works for them and I am committed to working to that end.
If you have ideas or suggestions on how the state’s budget surplus should be used, please do not hesitate to contact me. It continues to be a privilege to represent you, your family, and our community in St. Paul.
Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, is the state representative for District 24B, which includes Medford, Ellendale and much of rural Steele County. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-8237 or via email at rep.brian.daniels@house.mn.