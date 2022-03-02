If you still need convincing that education about equity, racism and social justice have no place in our schools or in our communities, then take a look at what’s happening in New Prague.
As a result of racist taunting reported at two school sporting events in New Prague this month, other schools are refusing to subject their students to the mistreatment of their athletes and are canceling future games with the district.
In a letter sent Monday, St. Louis Park High School’s athletic director, Andrew Ewald, wrote: “I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students.”
Ewald said his withdrawal comes after students in St. Louis Park High School’s boys hockey program allegedly were subjected to a racist incident Feb. 15 while in New Prague. A second incident occurred at a home girls basketball game that same night against Robbinsdale Cooper when fans, reportedly both students and adults, made monkey noises directed at the team made up of Black players. Some of the Robbinsdale Cooper coaches asked people in the crowd to stop.
Robbinsdale also will no longer be competing against New Prague.
The New Prague girls coach apologized after the game to the Cooper team, but that falls short of what needs to be done. If athletic contests can’t be expected to maintain an environment of sportsmanlike conduct, then they shouldn’t occur. No student-athlete should be subjected to what the Robbinsdale and St. Louis Park players were confronted with.
The referees should have halted the games and ordered the fans to leave. The games should not have been allowed to continue in that atmosphere of hate. The New Prague district and the Minnesota High School League must guarantee a safe, welcoming environment occurs at the competitions.
As snowballing pushback continues against schools that make racial equity a priority, the New Prague fans have boosted the case for the continued need for districts to stay on the path of making the mission more important than ever.