There’s probably not a woman alive in Minnesota who has not always had the right to vote.
We may not have gender equality or equal pay but we have the right to go to the polls and cast our vote for whomever or whatever we choose.
On Sept. 8, 1919, Minnesota became the 15th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The privilege of the voting booth for national elections was first available in 1920 after two-thirds of the states ratified the amendment.
Suffrage is ours. It’s an odd word. The Oxford dictionary says suffrage is a noun meaning the right to vote in political elections. It has nothing to do with suffering but certainly there was — and still may be — suffering over suffrage. The archaic definition is either a “vote given in assent to a proposal or in favor of the election of a particular person” or “a series of intercessory prayers or petitions.”
I do believe the prayers and petitions were many.
Minnesota was a little ahead of the curve as the Minnesota Legislature in 1875 recognized women’s rights to vote in school board elections. Not surprisingly, many women wanted to vote in all elections.
Fourteen women formed the Minnesota Woman Suffrage Association (MWSA) in 1881. (It later became the League of Women Voters and continues its good work to this day.) There were 200 members in 1882. These women convinced the National Association Woman Suffrage Association to have its annual meeting in Minnesota.
According to MWSA information, this national meeting drew the attention of Minnesota’s male lawmakers providing impetus for the Minnesota Senate to take up women’s suffrage in 1893, seeking the vote for women in municipal elections. The Senate went further and approved a bill removing the word “male” from the state voting requirements. It passed 32 to 19. The measure failed in the House. The session ended and so did any state law changes.
The movement stalled until mid-1915. By 1919, there were 30,000 women in Minnesota who officially belonged to local suffrage associations. These numbers, and significant lobbying I am sure, convinced the Minnesota legislature to recognize women’s right to vote in presidential elections before it ratified the 19th Amendment, 100 years ago last Sunday.
Minnesota wasn’t the only state to allow women to vote in school and municipal elections. Several territories – Washington, Utah and Wyoming – allowed women to vote before the territory became a state.
The governor of the Wyoming Territory in 1869 approved the first law in United States history explicitly granting women the right to vote. Colorado enfranchised women by an 1893 referendum. Interesting isn’t it, dear readers three, that the west was leading the nation.
President Woodrow Wilson was against women’s suffrage for years, long before he was elected President and during his term. He changed his position in 1918, advocating women’s suffrage as a war measure. It is a bit difficult to see the connection, to be sure.
The United States Senate approved the 19th Amendment on a vote of 56 to 25 on June 4, 1919. Voting yes were 36 Republicans and 20 Democrats. Voting no were eight Republicans and 17 Democrats. I would describe the 19th Amendment as a negative amendment, not positive: It prohibited state or federal gender-based restrictions on voting. Until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 many women of color, along with Native American women, were disenfranchised along with men.
The United States didn’t lead the world in universal suffrage but we weren’t last. New Zealand in 1893 was the first nation in the world to grant women the right to vote in parliamentary elections. South Australia followed in 1895. Finland in 1907 was the first European country to introduce women’s suffrage. Denmark followed in 1908, Czechoslovakia in 1920, Germany and Austria, 1918. It took France until 1944 and Italy until 1945 to see the light. In 1947, women in China won suffrage. Switzerland took until 1971 for federal suffrage and Liechtenstein, 1984.
Voting is a right and a privilege. Nobody knows how we vote, only that we do or don’t. Of course, there are folks who think they know and are happy to tell you about it.
The same conversation, with variations, has happened to me in four states over the last 34 years:
“I’m a Republican,” announced a Minnesotan. “My wife and I always vote a straight ticket.”
The woman behind him shook her head, side to side.
“I have two votes,” said one old man in Arizona. “I tell my wife how to vote and that’s what she does.”
The woman (his wife) looked down at her feet and smiled.
“I do the research and tell my wife how she should vote,” said a middle-aged man in Pennsylvania.”
The woman (his wife, I presume) winks at me.
“We always vote the same way — the way I want us to vote,” said a 60’ish man in South Dakota. His wife says nothing but on the way out of the voting cubicle she stops and whispers in my ear.
“I cancel him out,” she said. She laughed. So did I.
Suffrage is ours.