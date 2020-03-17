With the continued support of the people of Owatonna, our local businesses and organizations, the Owatonna Foundation raised over $400,000 in 2019. The Owatonna Foundation is truly your community foundation and after a very successful fundraising campaign we want to thank our supporters in the community for your continuous philanthropic spirit! These funds will be used to carry on the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting worthy projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education. As a Trustee, I am both honored and humbled by this amazing support and the entire Board of Trustees wants to personally thank every one of our committed donors.
Annually, the Foundation gives financial support to capital projects that impact Owatonna. The Foundation responds to our community’s needs via our grants program. It is a true “grass roots” process, with local 501(c)(3) non-profits applying for worthy projects. In 2019 our generous donors helped to provide funds for the following projects:
We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field: Funds were allocated towards the construction and completion of this community project.
Owatonna Soccer Association: The past two years funds were allocated towards the construction of the new soccer fields at the intersection of Rice Lake Street and Willow Avenue.
Owatonna Arts Center: A new ice maker was donated for programs and events.
Wee Pals Child Care Center: In the interest of child safety, the Foundation provided funds for a security system upgrade.
Owatonna Trails Association: A new snow groomer will enable the Trails Association volunteers to maintain winter time trails for public recreation.
Owatonna Curling Club: A new warming house and restroom area were constructed by Club volunteers with assistance from the Foundation.
Besides the money awarded annually for grants, the Foundation also sets aside each year $30,000 in scholarship dollars for traditional and non-traditional students that are enrolled in post-secondary programs for technical and vocational training. And, looking to the future, the Foundation has partnered with the Junior Achievement program, St. Mary’s School and the Owatonna Middle School to teach our children about the importance of philanthropy and provided the funds for the students to donate to the charity of their choice.
Established in 1958, the Owatonna Foundation has currently invested over $12 million into making our community’s dreams come true. Our community has grown into the vibrant place it is because of the enthusiasm and hard work of many. Yet, there are more projects that still need funding. The funding for these initiatives is why the Owatonna Foundation is launching the 3 in 3 by Twenty-Twenty- Three (2023) campaign. It is our vision to make more of Owatonna’s dreams comes true. How many projects have been imagined but never realized in Owatonna? The Owatonna Foundation with the 3 in 3 by 2023 initiative wants to make more of those dreams a reality.
3 in 3 by 2023 is a campaign to help the Owatonna Foundation reach a goal of $10 million in assets. With assets of $10 million, the Foundation will be able to annually award close to half a million dollars in capital grants each year into perpetuity. This will enable more dreams and projects to come to fruition than ever before!
Currently, the Foundation has around $7.5 million in assets and over the next three years, we would like to see that balance grow by $1 million a year. We are asking that the community of Owatonna join in the excitement and help us to meet this incredible milestone. The impact on our community will be substantial.
Again, we thank you for helping us to continue to invest in our beloved community, our future, and the future of generations to come. We couldn’t have done it without you!