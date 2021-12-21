“Merry Christmas!” Christians around the globe celebrate the birth of our Savior on Christmas Day. We have all been too busy, getting ready, preparing meals, purchasing or making gifts, listening to the Christmas songs, and generally getting ourselves into the Christmas spirit.
Maybe this weekend, as your Christmas rush finally settles down you might press the pause button, put your feet up, and do a little reflecting. This year I would encourage you to direct your thoughts to that very first Christmas. Well, actually, you would need to go back one more year to the birth of Jesus. I think the very first Christmas was probably the first birthday of Jesus, but then, that one was also pretty quiet.
It is more than likely that the events of the day when Jesus was born were pretty quiet. Quiet, except for the birth pangs that Mary must have felt as she gave birth to her firstborn son, Jesus, the Savior of the world. It was a different time, maybe a slower time. There was no electricity the way we know of it and use it. No cars or airplanes for traveling fast. No cell phones for instantaneous communication. No news media or social networking. NO commercialization of Christmas. No Black Friday.
Bethlehem was a little town. It only had one inn which most likely put it on the map, but folks didn’t need maps back then either. The only spectacular incident that day was a private viewing by a few shepherds watching over their flocks by night. I suppose the angel of the lord appearing to them might have lit up the sky and caught them by surprise. You don’t see that every day.
Mary and Joseph were new to this birthing stuff and pretty much on their own. Maybe one of the local older women, a veteran at birthing or delivering babies joined Mary for the important time her services would be most helpful. But, other than that, I’m guessing Mary and Joseph, now with the little baby Jesus, were all alone, with only a few cries once in a while as Jesus might need Mary’s breast or some other necessary attention.
This birth of our savior was most likely a really quiet Christmas, unlike any of the other Christmases that would follow, even up to this day. God knew how to be “real people” because God is the one who made us to be “real people.” And sometimes, maybe in our best times, we are or seem all alone and it is really quiet. If God was with Mary and Joseph in that first quiet Christmas don’t you know God is with you in the midst of your really quiet times too?
Often times during our Christmas season I catch myself telling folks to have a “wonder-full” Christmas. That probably works better than telling them to have an “awe-full” Christmas. As I reflect, I am filled with wonder and with awe. What was God doing way back then? And what is God doing today, in our world, and in your life? There, I’ve got you started in your thinking and reflecting, in your pondering and your wondering. So, I will wish for you too,
Have a wonderful Christmas!