To the editor:
I write in support of the two school funding questions that appear on our Nov. 3 ballots. I encourage other voters in the district to show their support for public education in our community by also voting yes on both questions.
These questions seek approval to levy taxes that help fund the operation of our school district. Contrary to what was written in a letter to this paper published on October 14, we have not been asked to vote on an operating levy since 2013.
In 2015, voters approved the sale of bonds to fund renovations at our elementary schools and middle school. In 2019, we also approved the sale of bonds to fund a new high school. The revenue generated by the sale of these bonds can only be used for these specific projects. Legally, these funds cannot be used to support the district’s ongoing operating and instructional costs.
Our approval of question #1 on Nov. 3 ensures that our existing operating levy remains in place. This operating levy provides critical funding for classrooms, instruction, and other operating costs, and it is set to expire without our renewal. If this levy expires, the district will face class size increases through teacher layoffs, cuts to school and district support services, and cuts to academics, activities, athletic and music programs. (source: ISD761)
Approval of question #2 enables the district to maintain quality programming while providing long term financial stability by phasing in an increase to the operating levy. This phased-in approach means we won’t see a tax increase until 2022.
The majority of school funding in Owatonna comes from the state (82%, while 14% comes from local sources including property taxes). However, since state educational funding has not kept pace with inflation and increasing costs, local taxpayers are being asked to directly support more of our school district’s operating budget. A strong public school system is an investment that benefits our entire community. These funding requests are investments we can’t afford not to make.
I encourage you to learn the facts about these school funding questions before you vote. Please don’t rely on this, or any other letter to the editor, as your sole source of information. Visit www.isd761.org/our-district/levy/ and www.isd761.org/our-district/finance-facts to read the facts directly from the source.
Tyler Cochran
Owatonna