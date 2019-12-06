On May 25, 1977, the galaxy was changed. I wasn’t very aware at the time since I was looking ahead to my fourth birthday in a few months, but that was the date the very first Star Wars movie was released.
Star Wars should never have succeeded. It didn’t premiere amidst all the fanfare you see with blockbuster movies today. In fact, it only opened in 32 theaters nationwide on that date! From there, it blossomed and exploded quite quickly. Now, even if you’ve never seen one of the movies, you are at least aware of its existence and importance to so many people.
The vision of George Lucas when he created the Rebellion and the evil Empire was vast. He had dreams of at least a trilogy of movies, but barely had the money to make one. Many production companies passed on Lucas’ vision of battles in outer space and strange aliens interacting with humans. He funded many of the facets of his endeavor and ended up a billionaire because of it, selling the rights to Disney a while ago.
And now the saga nears an end. (Okay, not really, because Disney will milk this cow for every ounce the company can get.) The final installment of the Skywalker story will premiere on December 20, and I’m sure it will set plenty of box office records. Why has this series of movies struck such a chord with so many people?
That’s a great question. What is it about Star Wars that makes it so different from other space opera movies? After all, Lucas followed Joseph Campbell’s steps for a hero’s journey as seen in classical mythology and many stories since. The story of Luke Skywalker leaving his home planet of Tatooine after losing everything dear to him to learn from a magical mentor and become a great warrior in order to fight off a great evil, only to face even more loss before he ultimately triumphs is no different than stories of Odysseus or Theseus or Harry Potter. Of course, the first two stories mentioned have been around for thousands of years, and Harry Potter is one of the great success stories of the past fifty years.
Yet, there is some magic about Star Wars that puts this set of films in a category all its own. I’ve never been a huge Star Trek fan, but I can appreciate how important it is to so many people. Arguments about which Star series is better are like comparing apples and oranges; about the only thing they have in common is a setting in space. Star Trek is much more episodic while Star Wars has an overarching storyline through all its iterations. There’s nothing wrong with either approach.
My favorite characters have always been the droids, C-3PO and R2-D2. Even though they are a type of robot, each of them seems quite human. The same goes for the Wookiee, Chewbacca. With R2-D2 and Chewie, you never know exactly what they’re saying in their own languages, but somehow you get the meaning. That’s quite an accomplishment by both filmmaker and actors to not need subtitles for those lines of dialogue.
And the actors in Star Wars! Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford make up a trio of greatness that is unsurpassed in cinema. Using James Earl Jones to voice the iconic Darth Vader was also a stroke of genius. Later on, adding someone like Billy Dee Williams to the cast was inspired. These thespians bring out the best in their characters, and it would be hard to imagine anyone else trying to reprise the same characters, which is why it was so sad when Fisher died prior to the filming of this last movie.
There is a lot made of special effects in movies today, but nobody would be where they are if it weren’t for the progress made in that area in the 1977 film. Sure, if you watch the original edit today, it looks pretty cheesy, but that was top of the line at the time. That group of special effects gurus did things that had never been accomplished before and set the stage for the CGI effects we have today. Even beyond that, if you really pay attention and look into the sound effects, those are outstanding and really add the little bits that make a film great.
Speaking of greatness, can anyone compare, when it comes to film scores, to the great John Williams, who has composed the music for all nine major Star Wars movies? He also did the music for the Indiana Jones movies and Jaws, among many others that you likely recognize as soon as you hear them. In fact, I’d bet that at least one of those themes is running through your mind right now! Williams worked magic in weaving character themes in and out of scenes in the movie, and it will be sad that he will no longer write music for any movies now that Star Wars will be done.
Star Wars has been a big part of my life. I think that everyone should at least see one of the movies to understand why it has become such a cultural cornerstone. You don’t have to like it, as I tell my 7th graders each year before I have them watch one and write an analytical review paper about it, but it’s important to be aware of what all the fuss is about.
I’m all aquiver in anticipation for The Rise of Skywalker! It will be bittersweet to watch these characters for the last time on the big screen, but I know the Force will be with me, always.
Word of the Month: This week’s word is gangrel, which means a vagrant or drifter, as in, “Even the gangrel managed to get advance tickets to see the new Star Wars movie, despite wandering around the country.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!