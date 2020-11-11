Way back in American history Abraham Lincoln said: In times like the present, men should utter nothing for which they would not willingly be responsible through time and in eternity.
So true but we aren’t seeing much of those utterances today. I would like to think that an updated version of the call for a sweet tongue would include women, of course. Unfortunately, there are way too many people (men and women) in our world who do not follow the 16th president’s plea. Way. Too. Many.
As we approach the national holiday of Thanksgiving, a holiday that will be celebrated differently from many other past treasured days, I offer my encouragement to the dear readers three and any others who might be reading to resolve to celebrate the positive and to offer encouragement and support to those around us – people we know and people we don’t know.
Let us start with the simple phrase: Thank you. I don’t understand why some people have such trouble using those two little words in any language to those who serve and help them. Saying thank you is just plain good manners and using the phrase is simply common sense. Those who receive thanks then know how much the job they are doing is appreciated. And in these Covid times, the appreciation for people who show up to work should be even more loudly and persistently thanks.
Then there’s thanking the people in our lives who are truly gifts, huge gifts to us. I am fortunate to have friends and family members who by their very presence make me feel better. I’m lucky and I bet that many of you share the same gratefulness for the people in your life who make you feel special and who will listen to you, encourage you and support your decisions with sharing those actions and thoughts with the world.
I fail, too often, in letting people know just how much they mean to me. It’s one of those failures that comes, not from a lack of appreciation, but instead from not being deliberate and intentional. Bad excuse, I know.
There are hundreds of different ways to offer encouragement. Back in Contact USA training, with leaders Jackie Ostlund and Lonna Lysne, we were given a handout from the Family and Education Center in Mankato. I moved that piece of paper, with 50 ways to say “good for you” all over the country and now it’s back in Owatonna. I won’t list all 50, but here are 10:
• Thank you very much
• I like being with you
• Good for you
• I appreciate what you have done (or what you mean to me…)
• I can tell you really care about…
• It looks as if you put a lot of work into this
• That’s a very good observation
• I’m so happy to be here with you
• Terrific effort
• Good thinking.
I’m not wild about the word interesting and I confess I really only use it when I can’t with something better. Granted, saying “that’s an interesting way of looking at it” or “that’s an interesting point” or “that’s one way of looking at it” can keep the conversation going and is certainly more positive than shouting “are you out of your mind?” or “you are as dumb as a hammer to say that” or “only losers act like that” or other even less attractive phrases.
However tempting it might be to resort to negativism and harsh words, please remember that President Lincoln would not be proud.
Thanks for reading. I appreciate your time.