To the editor:
Pete Buttigieg is the president we need to bridge the divides and bring us together as a nation — red, blue and purple. Pete’s agenda and policies bring all kinds of people together. He is the champion of the marginalized and underprivileged as well as the middle class.
There are many reasons to support Pete, but I have my top favorites. His campaign embraces people of color. At least 40% of his campaign workers are people of color and he continues to receive endorsements from black community leaders as well as faith leaders. He recognizes the climate crisis as a real threat and is committed to policies to help stop or reverse the changes that we are seeing globally. He is a veteran who knows what it’s like to be on the ground in a war-torn country and will make decisions accordingly. He will also support our veterans once they come home so that they get both the physical and the mental healthcare they need to return to their lives.
While all of the above is true, the very best reason I know to support Pete Buttigieg is that he listens to people no matter which side of any debate or issue they are on. He is open to dialogue. Even if there are issues where we don’t agree (who doesn’t have those), I know that Pete Buttigieg is open to the concerns of his constituents and to working for a path that brings people together from both sides of an issue. As a member of both Minnesota for Pete Buttigieg and Republicans for Pete Buttigieg, I know that he is bringing red, blue, and purple along with him as well as white, black and brown. (I have long considered myself Independent but mostly voted Republican until 2016.)
I also appreciate the calm he brings to every discussion. Pete Buttigieg (Boot-edge-edge) is the one who can bring that calm to the current rhetoric and bring America together.
Cherie Haas
Owatonna