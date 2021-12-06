Are you familiar with the Elf on the Shelf? It is a holiday tradition that many families carry on year after year. The premise is allegedly simple: You purchase an elf plush toy that comes with a special children’s book. The book explains that the elf has been sent from the North Pole to watch over your child and to report back to Santa Claus if he or she sees any questionable, i.e. naughty, behavior. The book also explains that the elf is not to be touched or moved. If this happens, the elf will immediately need to return to the North Pole.
Now, the child’s family has an important role to play in this tradition. Every night (yes, every single night) the elf must be moved to a new spot in the home to keep the magic of the tradition going. Some might position the elf in a precarious position, such as on a ceiling fan, or perhaps in a silly act such as making a snow angel using powdered sugar on the counter top. Then, after Christmas Eve comes to a close, the elf will disappear, as if by magic, not to return until the following year.
Our household enjoyed this tradition, although I admit there were times when I was nearly asleep at night, only to have my eyes pop wide open in realization that the elf had not been moved. And do any of you have a child that would bounce out of bed once in a while, maybe in search of a bathroom break, a glass of water, or just to say ‘hi’? This was us, one hundred percent! This added another level of “fun” anxiety around the tradition of moving the elf each night.
My understanding of this activity was that it was a motivator for my son to get the sense that he was being watched, and therefore to, of course, always be on his best behavior. But far more than that, it was a very bright and fun way to start each day. Jayden would wake up, and immediately go on the hunt for Sniffles (our elf). Nothing could beat hearing little giggles from the bathroom when he would find the elf playing in an unrolled toilet paper roll. It was magical, indeed!
As Jayden has gotten older, traditions have changed. Sometimes I feel very challenged to find ways to insert those eye-twinkling, awe-inspiring moments in to the holiday season. Life is a bit tiring, isn’t it? We work. We take care of our homes. We spend time with family and friends. We experience medical or other challenges, and support others with their challenges. We volunteer to support those in need. We feel guilt for things we do, or for things we do not do, and we oftentimes forget to allow ourselves the grace of self-care and time to just be still.
Beyond this, December can be a difficult time for many. It may spotlight things they are missing— a family member, a lost relationship, ample finances, or friendships. We are bombarded with images and symbols of love, joy, and happiness all month. What is wrong with you if you aren’t full of merriment this time of year? Absolutely nothing.
How can you add some peace and cheer this time of year? How can you lean in to the end of the year, a celebration of a year past, and of what 2022 may bring? This is so different for everyone. Rejuvenating a family tradition might be the key for you, or maybe buying a new planner to set yourself up for a Happy New Year. The holidays may not be something you celebrate, but the start of a fresh year sure could be.
This month, I would challenge you to find something that makes you feel peaceful and content with the life you have lived over the past year. This may mean drawing on some spiritual strength, or considering a hard look at what you can be grateful for. We are surrounded by amazing things every single day, but we will not feel them or appreciate them if we don’t seek them out. And if we do not seek out some eye-twinkling, awe-inspiring moments, our behavior may just shift in to something very un-magical, and we can’t have that because…that Elf on the Shelf is always watching.