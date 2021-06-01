We are all in different places in our lives, different socioeconomic levels, geographic distances, even national loyalties. We accept these differences and while some are unjust most are just our personal path to travel through life.
When we think of our betters maybe you see the rich, the elite, the power brokers- —and honestly that is a false reality we have imposed on ourselves. They are walking their path same as we are, they just have had more luck or better access. When we are at heaven’s gate their wealth and fame will be of no value.
So who are our betters? I would point to those who have, when given the opportunity, have given their lives for our ability to communicate freely and live as masters of our own destiny.
Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends.
To love is considered by Christians as the greatest commandment, and while we strive to love as we believe God loves us, often times the greatest question is can we actually live up to that goal. Many a sleepless, anxious night has been spent contemplating just this issue. I know as a species it is possible, but as an individual? The question lays before each of us until given the opportunity.
We just celebrated Memorial Day weekend. My thoughts were not with the extra day of vacation or the events planned to celebrate time with family. My thoughts were drawn to the Pacific, to Concord, to Gettysburg, to the fields of France. My thoughts were drawn to men and women who signed up and died to fight for our nation, to the men and women who signed up to see the world, to join the army to escape from where they came with no real desire to fight.
Their reasons are different but for many their end was the same.
We tend to idealize a select few, create fantastical backstories and “enhance” their heroism. I’m not saying all folk heroes are lies, or a propaganda portrayal of American idealism — but many are, and it creates a layer of fictional statements separating terrified young men and women who went above and beyond out of instinct, from those of us who sit safely at home nodding as their stories are told.
I have always viewed this as a disservice to us and to their memories. Maybe I’m alone, but to create super heroes out of men and women who share humanity with us here at home just feels disingenuous.
Over Memorial Day weekend I was dwelling on the humanity of those who when given the opportunity jumped on a grenade to save their troops, who bravely drew fire so injured could escape, who stayed to tend wounded too weak to evacuate during an air raid and to those who worked as a collective to move great ships across the sea knowing they were unaware of dangers that loomed all around them, the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives abroad in military conflict so we could sit in safety at home.
This is love. This is a sign of a person better than me. Their memories invoke feelings, emotions, as if they were sharing their pain and sacrifice with you as you read and absorb their last actions.
So even now I am honoring and exploring the ghosts of our betters, I encourage you to do the same.