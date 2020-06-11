William Shakespeare wrote, “Your life is a result of the choices you make. If you don’t like the life you have then it’s time to make better choices.”
It was also William Shakespeare who wrote, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”
He cried before he died
I can’t erase from my mind the video of a police officer’s knee on a man’s neck. A man was murdered. It was an abhorrent act! It was a contemptable act! It was a deplorable act!
When are we going to learn that life matters: all life - regardless of skin color matters? When are we going to learn that in America though we might speak of African Americans, Asian Americans, Caucasian or European Americans, Mexican Americans, Native Americans, we all have the same color blood – red.
The creation story in Genesis describes (Genesis 1:26f) God’s intention: “And now we will make human beings: they will be like us and resemble us. He created them male and female, blessed them, and said, ‘Have many children’.”
The Reverend Al Sharpton said, “George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to being is you kept your knee on our neck.”
I hurt when I hear and think about those words, because they ring with truth.
Peaceful Protests
The protests that followed have not been peaceful. On June 5th the Minneapolis Star Tribune carried these words by Josh Penrod and C.J. Skinner: “As of Friday, nearly 500 businesses across the Twin Cities have been vandalized, looted or had doors and windows smashed. Some have been reduced to rubble, and at least 67 have been destroyed completely by fire. Others have reported extensive water damage or severe fire damage.”
On Thursday, June 4, 2020. The “Owatonna People’s Press” carried an article by Annie Granlund. In her article she quoted Percy Mayer: “The ultimate goal is to keep this peaceful, but being it’s a second protest there is an increased risk which is why I don’t want any kids getting hurt considering how many really young ones were out on Sunday.”
Let’s assume you are a law enforcement officer. What are your feelings as you stand in formation to protect the citizenry of this community? I am going to guess that the officer is going to have to face her or his fears. Since the protest has been announced who is going to stop a deranged individual from coming into this city with a rifle with the expressed purpose of hurting or killing someone?
Signing off
In his first sermon (Luke 4:118) Jesus quoted the prophet Isaiah: “He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives…”