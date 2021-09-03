Recent tragic events in Faribault and in Shakopee are shocking reminders of the seriousness of relationship violence. These instances hit close to home for our community, impacting the perception of safety for other victims, for first responders and for all involved in working with people at risk.
These types of events generate conversations about what we can do to recognize and hopefully address situations before they progress so far. Events with such a community impact deserve a community response.
As you may remember HOPE stands for Healing, Outreach, Prevention and Education. Educating individuals at risk can be key to their survival. Just knowing that assistance is available can be lifesaving. HOPE Center works with various organizations throughout Rice County to spread the word about the services we have available. When events like these occur, we often experience an increase in potential victims of relationship violence coming forward to seek our assistance.
Individuals can be at greatest risk when leaving their abusive partners. We counsel them to make a safety plan, to work with us and with law enforcement, and to reach out to trusted advisors including those in the faith community.
Another form of related, effective education occurs in our schools. With the increase in Social Emotional Learning curricula, and more support for trauma-informed classrooms, students are able to develop the tools needed to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships. Things like how to navigate through loss and disappointment and how to deal with anger when something doesn’t go one’s way – basically, learning emotional literacy beginning at an early age, how to ask for consent (in all situations, not just sexual ones) are essential for healthy human development.
We need to learn to care about one another while establishing, enforcing and respecting boundaries. We need to identify core values, develop who we are, recognize what we are passionate about and live with integrity and help others do the same. All of these things help create healthier communities and relationships.
This educational process can help people recognize and cultivate the “green flags” in a relationship. These include respecting opinions and boundaries, and getting excited about what the partner finds exciting and sharing in their joy and struggles. This also involves sharing life’s mental load and pulling a fair share of day-to-day responsibilities. Other green flags include exhibiting empathy for each other and fighting fairly.
We also need to learn how to safely leave a relationship when necessary. This involves recognizing “red flags” such as a partner not being respectful, mocking one’s boundaries, gaslighting, dismissing one’s articulated experience and isolating a partner from friends and family. It can be easy to see the red flags after the fact; we need to know how to identify them earlier on and what to do to get help.
By educating yourself and others on healthy relationships, knowing how to help when others are in need and knowing your resources you can help build a safer community.
It could very well be a matter of life and death.