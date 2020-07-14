My grandpa died of the Spanish flu during the pandemic of 1918. Peoples’ stories painted him as quiet and gentle with a quick smile, smart, hard-working and prosperous, farming homesteaded land with humble pride. He was 34 years old when he died, leaving my mom, age 11, her younger sister, age 7, and my grandma to survive him.
In her early 90s, living in assisted care with dementia, Mom said for the first time, tears flowing, “When they were lowering Pa into the grave, I wanted to throw myself into the hole with him. He was my best friend. I couldn’t imagine living without him.” She said people were huddled around her mom consoling her, but that no one came to comfort my mom. “I was standing there all alone,” Mom said.
It was then that I understood why Mom could never support or comfort me in the truly painful times in my life. Her own childhood grief was still so close to the surface that entering my pain would have broken open a torrent of her own she believed she would never be able to rein in.
There are other reasons why the coronavirus has my attention. I used to be a dental hygienist, working in peoples’ mouths. At times our faces were only inches apart. As part of my schooling I was required to take courses in microbiology, oral pathology, epidemiology and public health. All were focused on diseases, prevention and safeguarding the health of the general public.
In 1982, by then a Steele County social worker sharing an office building with public health nurses, I remember their wide-eyed shock and horror returning from an all-day conference on viruses. “If people had any idea of the potential of viruses,” they said, “they would be scared to death.” Clearly, the nurses were.
When my husband and I were owners and staff of a funeral home, the advent of the AIDS “epidemic” in the 1980s brought new and mandatory state, federal and professional requirements of yearly education in disease control. We adapted to a long list of mandatory protective clothing and face shields and new formulas and requirements for expanded disinfecting.
I cannot ignore what I know professionally about the spread of disease, and from personal experience I cannot be casual about the impact of so many fatalities. My decisions these past months have been governed by those personal and professional experiences, but it has been the core mindset and vision of my social work education that has come to mind the most during these days of the corona virus.
Simply stated, it holds that we humans are interconnected members of systems — families and neighborhoods, churches, schools and organizations, cities, states, a country, a world— and we live at our best not as rugged individuals but as people willing to make our decisions with an eye on how our decisions will impact others. I believe that.