To the editor:
This letter covers one subject: cleared and safe sidewalks in wintertime. Apparently, there is a city ordinance covering this. In my 10+ years of being a pedestrian, I have found that this ordinance is ignored, not imposed, unenforced, etc. not only by private residents, but businesses and the city itself are ignoring the follow through. I’ve also noticed that some sidewalks are cleared and safe year after year.
After a snowfall, there is a 48 hour “grace period.” That 48 hours is not taken seriously, as 198 hours have passed since the last snowfall . It appears that the city has neglected its own ordinance. If I slip and am injured, do I sue the city, homeowner, or business? At some of the jobs I’ve had, this type of inaction would result in termination. So how about it — is it a joke (the ordinance) or what? Are pedestrians second- or third-rate citizens?
At least one civil service employee actually misled (lied?) to me. These violations are literally apparent, so there’s nothing to excuse the city from doing their jobs, which actually pay well, provide good insurance and (the pot of gold) a pension.
Timothy Johnson
Owatonna